 Apple Reportedly Worked on Two 'Extreme' Chips - MacRumors
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Apple Reportedly Worked on Two 'Extreme' Chips

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Apple once developed "M2 Extreme" and "M3 Extreme" chips for the Mac Pro, but it decided not to release them, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He first reported on this topic in 2022, and he touched on it again in his Power On newsletter today.

mac pro m2 extreme canceled
"Extreme" chips would have had twice as many CPU and GPU cores as Apple's "Ultra" chips.

"The idea was to offer twice as many graphics and main processing cores as that chip," he said. "In the past, I've called this proposed processor the 'Extreme' chip, which to me is the most sensible Apple marketing name for something above Ultra."

Apple decided not to release the chips due to concerns over higher production costs and limited demand for the Mac Pro, according to Gurman.

Not only did Apple ultimately scrap the "Extreme" chips, but it discontinued the Mac Pro entirely this year following a 20-year run.

Tag: Mark Gurman
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Related Forum: Mac Pro

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Top Rated Comments

H
hieranonymous
37 minutes ago at 08:53 am
The fact that Apple went so far as to develop these chips and then not release them is a massive bummer. They simply didn’t see a market for them, even after all the R&D.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Madhatter32 Avatar
Madhatter32
36 minutes ago at 08:55 am
Is this how it goes now?

Base < Pro < Max < Ultra < Extreme < Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
Nik
36 minutes ago at 08:54 am
These could have gotten the MacPro over $100,000, finally. /s
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments