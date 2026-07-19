Apple Reportedly Worked on Two 'Extreme' Chips
Apple once developed "M2 Extreme" and "M3 Extreme" chips for the Mac Pro, but it decided not to release them, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He first reported on this topic in 2022, and he touched on it again in his Power On newsletter today.
"Extreme" chips would have had twice as many CPU and GPU cores as Apple's "Ultra" chips.
"The idea was to offer twice as many graphics and main processing cores as that chip," he said. "In the past, I've called this proposed processor the 'Extreme' chip, which to me is the most sensible Apple marketing name for something above Ultra."
Apple decided not to release the chips due to concerns over higher production costs and limited demand for the Mac Pro, according to Gurman.
Not only did Apple ultimately scrap the "Extreme" chips, but it discontinued the Mac Pro entirely this year following a 20-year run.
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