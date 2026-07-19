Apple's Latest Price Increases Go Beyond Macs and iPads
After raising prices on all Macs and iPads worldwide last month, Apple increased prices on more products and services on Friday.
Apple has raised prices on Apple Music and Apple One plans around the world, iCloud+ plans in eight countries, and on iPhone models in Japan.
In the U.S., only the prices of Apple Music and Apple One increased on Friday, with iCloud+ plans and iPhones not affected in that country for now.
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