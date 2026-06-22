Apple Watch Ultra 4 Expected Later This Year

Apple will unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 4 alongside an Apple Watch Series 12 later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman plotted out Apple's product roadmap for the rest of the year, including the Phone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the company's first foldable iPhone. "That flurry of devices should also include an Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4," said Gurman.

Apple hasn't released a new Apple Watch Ultra model every year. The Ultra launched in 2022, followed by an Ultra 2 in 2023. In 2024, the only update was a black color option, but the underlying hardware remained unchanged. The Ultra 3 arrived in 2025, so it sounds like Apple isn't skipping a year this time around.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 could include a "full redesign," according to a May 2026 DigiTimes report, but it's not clear what that would include. The device is also rumored to be getting a "significant upgrade to sensing functions." But again, we don't know what that might refer to.

In terms of new watch features, Apple is developing noninvasive blood glucose monitoring technology, but it is still believed to be a few years away while Apple works on further miniaturization.

Leaked Apple code has suggested the company is experimenting with biometric authentication in the form of Touch ID for 2026's Apple Watch lineup, but it's not clear how this could be implemented. Touch ID could go under the display, or it could be integrated into the side button. The feature would reduce reliance on numerical passcodes for unlocking, but the Apple Watch already has a wrist authentication feature for making purchases.

Looking further ahead, Apple is considering using LG Display's high-mobility oxide (HMO) thin-film transistor technology for the next Apple Watch OLED display in 2027. Compared to the current LTPO display technology, HMO increases electron mobility for lower power consumption.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 are expected to arrive in September alongside the new iPhone models. watchOS 27 will add new watch faces to the new devices, including a variant of the Modular Ultra face.