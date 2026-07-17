Apple Raises iPhone Prices in Japan

After raising prices on all Macs and iPads worldwide last month, Apple has now increased the price of iPhone models in Japan.



As spotted by the Spanish blog iPhoneros, the iPhone 16, iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max all received price increases on Apple's online store in Japan today. Prices increased by up to 11%.

Model Previous Price New Price Increase iPhone 17 Pro Max ¥194,800 ¥214,800 10.3% iPhone 17 Pro ¥179,800 ¥194,800 8.3% iPhone Air ¥159,800 ¥177,800 11.3% iPhone 17 ¥129,800 ¥142,800 10% iPhone 17e ¥99,800 ¥107,800 8% iPhone 16 ¥114,800 ¥124,800 8.7%

Apple attributed the Mac and iPad price increases last month to the ongoing memory chip shortage, which has driven up chip prices. In this case, however, the increases are likely due to the Japanese yen's depreciation against the U.S. dollar over the past year.

Apple did not raise iPhone prices today in the U.S. or any other countries that we checked.

Apple also raised the prices of iCloud+ and Apple Music plans in many countries today, including Japan, so price increases are a theme this Friday.