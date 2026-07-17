 Apple Music Now Costs $11.99 as Apple Increases Subscription Prices - MacRumors
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Apple Music Now Costs $11.99 as Apple Increases Subscription Prices

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Apple today increased the price of Apple Music and some Apple One subscription bundles. An individual ‌Apple Music‌ subscription is now $1 more expensive in the United States, going from $10.99 to $11.99 per month.

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Pricing on the ‌Apple Music‌ Family plan increased by $3, increasing from $16.99 to $19.99. Student pricing is up $1, with the plan now priced at $6.99.

The price of the individual ‌Apple One‌ plan hasn't changed, but the Family and Premier plans have gone up $2. The Family plan is now $27.95 per month and the Premier plan is $39.95 per month. Apple has also raised prices in Brazil.

In a statement to Music Business Worldwide, Apple said it was raising prices due to the "result of ricing licensing costs." ‌Apple Music‌ prices were last increased in October 2022.

Tag: Apple Music Guide

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Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
14 minutes ago at 11:25 am
The locally stored files of my highly curated iTunes library continue to win!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
10 minutes ago at 11:29 am

Brave browser will play YouTube videos ad-free and easily saved for offline use. Why pay for music?
Because the artists need to live???
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
14 minutes ago at 11:25 am
Since when do subscriptions use RAM?!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
12 minutes ago at 11:27 am

The locally store files of my highly curated iTunes library continues to win!
100%.
I had a few trial a few years back and the "suggestions" were horrible...

And this increase comes as no surprise...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
attila Avatar
attila
8 minutes ago at 11:31 am
I don't understand, but I blame Scam Altman regardless.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
9 minutes ago at 11:31 am

And the increases won’t stop!

Best time to quit is yesterday, and the second best time is today.
Ripping my vinyls and CDs almost 20 years ago was a good choice...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments