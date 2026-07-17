Apple Music Now Costs $11.99 as Apple Increases Subscription Prices
Apple today increased the price of Apple Music and some Apple One subscription bundles. An individual Apple Music subscription is now $1 more expensive in the United States, going from $10.99 to $11.99 per month.
Pricing on the Apple Music Family plan increased by $3, increasing from $16.99 to $19.99. Student pricing is up $1, with the plan now priced at $6.99.
The price of the individual Apple One plan hasn't changed, but the Family and Premier plans have gone up $2. The Family plan is now $27.95 per month and the Premier plan is $39.95 per month. Apple has also raised prices in Brazil.
In a statement to Music Business Worldwide, Apple said it was raising prices due to the "result of ricing licensing costs." Apple Music prices were last increased in October 2022.
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