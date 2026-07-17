Apple Raises iCloud+ Prices in 8 Countries

Apple has increased the price of iCloud+ in Nigeria, Türkiye, Vietnam, Japan, Egypt, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Indonesia, according to an updated version of its iCloud support document.



Price increases range from 11 percent to 55 percent depending on the plan and the country. Nigeria saw the biggest hike, and a 50GB plan is now ₦1,300, up from ₦900. Türkiye saw the next largest increase, with a 50GB plan priced at 49.99 TL, up from 39.99 TL.

Apple has likely adjusted pricing due to currency fluctuations. The Japanese Yen has weakened over the past year, for example, and the dollar is up almost 10 percent against the yen. The Turkish Lira has also depreciated, increasing the value of the U.S. dollar.

A full list of price changes can be found on Apple's iCloud website. U.S. pricing has not changed, nor has pricing in any other country not listed above.

All Apple Accounts receive 5GB of free ‌iCloud‌ storage. Apple's ‌iCloud‌+ plans give users extra storage, as well as perks like Hide My Email, HomeKit Secure Video, and ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay.