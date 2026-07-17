 Apple Raises iCloud+ Prices in 8 Countries - MacRumors
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Apple Raises iCloud+ Prices in 8 Countries

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Apple has increased the price of iCloud+ in Nigeria, Türkiye, Vietnam, Japan, Egypt, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Indonesia, according to an updated version of its iCloud support document.

iCloud General Feature Redux
Price increases range from 11 percent to 55 percent depending on the plan and the country. Nigeria saw the biggest hike, and a 50GB plan is now ₦1,300, up from ₦900. Türkiye saw the next largest increase, with a 50GB plan priced at 49.99 TL, up from 39.99 TL.

Apple has likely adjusted pricing due to currency fluctuations. The Japanese Yen has weakened over the past year, for example, and the dollar is up almost 10 percent against the yen. The Turkish Lira has also depreciated, increasing the value of the U.S. dollar.

A full list of price changes can be found on Apple's iCloud website. U.S. pricing has not changed, nor has pricing in any other country not listed above.

All Apple Accounts receive 5GB of free ‌iCloud‌ storage. Apple's ‌iCloud‌+ plans give users extra storage, as well as perks like Hide My Email, HomeKit Secure Video, and ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay.

Tag: iCloud
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

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Top Rated Comments

A
All Taken
47 minutes ago at 11:59 am
Good for them. I hate seeing the little guy lose more and more margin. They deserve to keep the same margins regardless of any cost to the rest of us. We should suffer so they don't have to.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
963852741 Avatar
963852741
48 minutes ago at 11:58 am
Will be waiting for adjustment after AI blows up and RAM will cost 25 cents. Curious to see how that one will go.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
44 minutes ago at 12:01 pm
5GB, how generous! I use half of that just for some browser tabs.

Even iPhones come with more than twice that in RAM. 5GB is absolutely pathetic in 2026.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
All Taken
39 minutes ago at 12:07 pm
Starting a gofundme for APPL later. I can't stand to see them struggling like this. Public greed has led them to raising prices on almost everything. We should all be ashamed and help them.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R
rymc02
32 minutes ago at 12:14 pm
:mad::mad::mad: Bring back the 4TB iCloud option. :mad::mad::mad::mad: Thats such a dick move to force us to go from 2TB to 6TB and pay $20 more per month.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sos47 Avatar
sos47
33 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
5 GB of free storage since 2010 or so. thank you apl.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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