 Apple Explains Why It Raised Prices on These 14 Products Today - MacRumors
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Apple Explains Why It Raised Prices on These 14 Products Today

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Apple today raised prices on many of its products, including all Macs and iPads, as well as the Apple TV, HomePod, HomePod mini, and Vision Pro. We shared a list of the price increases, which range from $30 for the HomePod mini to up to $1,300 for the Mac Studio. iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods prices have not changed, at least for now.

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In a statement shared with MacRumors, Apple said it raised prices because of the ongoing memory chip shortage, resulting from companies building out data centers with powerful AI servers. The supply-demand imbalance has led to skyrocketing prices for RAM and SSD storage chips used in a wide range of Apple products.

Apple's full statement:

The consumer electronics industry is facing an unprecedented challenge. The rapid expansion of AI data centers has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly. We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today's increases for iPad and Mac. We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions.

Apple indicating that it needs to "begin" raising prices suggests that additional price increases might occur later. On the other hand, Apple noting that it is "working tirelessly to find solutions" suggests that prices might eventually come down again.

Apple is far from the only tech company that has raised prices in response to the memory chip shortage, with others including Microsoft, Samsung, Lenovo, HP, Dell, and more. Memory chip supplier Micron expects the shortage to last through 2027, so elevated prices could be the norm for another year and a half or longer.

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Top Rated Comments

A
abatabia
3 minutes ago at 10:47 am
Dear Apple,

Here’s my explanation about why I’m not upgrading this year.

See your explanation.

Best,
D
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
germanbeer007
7 minutes ago at 10:43 am
it's fine, we get it. we're surprised you didn't do it sooner and we actually expected higher prices

Sincerely,
-reasonable customers

P.S. We're also surprised you haven't done massive layoffs of your engineering yet while every other major tech company has.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dukebound85 Avatar
dukebound85
3 minutes ago at 10:47 am
just add this to increased prices for:
- home and car insurance
- property taxes
- gas prices
- groceries
- utilities
- reduced hours for community services (where I live)

and no pay increases from my work

Fun times.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dontwalkhand Avatar
dontwalkhand
3 minutes ago at 10:47 am
What a joke, you know that if the AI bubble bursts, these prices are staying exactly where they are at. These are the new price floors.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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