EU Drops Battery Removal Requirement for Apple Watch and AirPods

The European Commission yesterday adopted new exemptions to its Batteries Regulation that free the Apple Watch and AirPods from having to offer user-removable and replaceable batteries.



The EU's Batteries Regulation generally requires consumer products sold in the region to let users swap out their own batteries, a push meant to keep devices in use longer and make it easier to recover materials for recycling. The Commission has now expanded its list of exempt product types to six additional categories, folding in wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers.

The reasoning largely mirrors why devices like electric toothbrushes were already exempt: Opening a compact, sealed enclosure and failing to reseal it properly could let water in and create a safety risk. Products can also qualify for exemption if their construction makes battery removal inherently dangerous, or if there is no realistic way to build in user access given current manufacturing methods.

The new categories effectively cover the Apple Watch and AirPods, both of which rely on the kind of small, sealed designs the Commission is now carving out, along with Meta's smart glasses. The change follows months of pressure from U.S. officials over rules that had reportedly complicated ‌Meta‌'s plans to bring its newest display-equipped smart glasses to Europe.

The iPhone was already exempt from the removability rule under the original regulation, thanks to its battery cycle life and water resistance rating. Apple offers battery service through Apple Stores, authorized providers, and its Self Service Repair program, which lets owners handle certain repairs, including batteries, at home. Not every device gets the same pass: Nintendo has now said it will sell a version of the Switch 2 in the EU with a user-replaceable battery to meet the incoming rules.

The delegated act still has to clear scrutiny from the European Parliament and the Council of the EU. It takes effect 20 days after publication in the Official Journal of the EU if neither body objects, ahead of the regulation's wider rollout in 2027.