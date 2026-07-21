Apple Shares Apple Watch SOS Success Story

Apple today highlighted the SOS feature in the Apple Watch, publishing a short video featuring a man named Phil, who crashed while mountain biking.

Phil was biking with his two young children when he had an accident and was knocked unconscious. His Apple Watch detected the fall, calling emergency services and alerting his wife.

He ended up breaking his collarbone and seven ribs, but was able to receive help quickly because his watch gave emergency services his location. Phil was in the hospital for a week, and at the end of the video, he said "Just really glad that I had my Apple Watch on."

The Apple Watch is able to detect serious falls and vehicle crashes, getting help when the wearer is unconscious or unable to get help on their own. It calls emergency services automatically, and alerts a person's emergency contacts.