 First macOS Golden Gate Public Beta Now Available - MacRumors
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First macOS Golden Gate Public Beta Now Available

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Apple today released the first public beta of macOS Golden Gate, expanding the macOS 27 beta test to non-developers. You can sign up to test the update on Apple's beta website, and then download it by going to System Settings > General > Software Update and toggling on the macOS 27 beta.

macOS 27 Public Beta Feature
‌macOS Golden Gate‌ includes the same Siri AI features as iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, but you get to ‌Siri‌ through Spotlight with a Command + Space keyboard shortcut. ‌Siri‌ can search the web to answer questions, look through your personal data like photos, emails, and messages to help you find what you're searching for, and complete actions in and between apps. There is a dedicated ‌Siri‌ app, and you can hold ongoing conversations with ‌Siri‌.

Apple brought Visual Intelligence to the Mac, so ‌Siri‌ can look at what's on your screen and answer questions about it.

The Liquid Glass design introduced last year has been updated, and Apple added a slider for controlling overall system transparency. Liquid Glass opacity has been changed so it better diffuses complex content, and other design changes bring more depth and separation to the UI so it's easier to tell which window is active.

Apps now feature uniform toolbars with headings and controls that are easier to read, and windows no longer have such dramatically rounded corners. Sidebars are no longer floating and extend edge-to-edge, plus window positioning is more consistent across external displays.

Write with ‌Siri‌ is able to generate text from scratch, correct your grammar, or give you feedback on your writing, and there are new AI editing tools in the Photos app. In Shortcuts, you can create automations with natural language requests, and search has been improved in Mail and Messages. Apple made multiple performance improvements across ‌macOS Golden Gate‌ for a faster, smoother experience even on older Macs.

More on the new features in macOS 27 can be found in our macOS Golden Gate roundup.

Related Roundup: macOS Golden Gate

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Top Rated Comments

B
Branskins
30 minutes ago at 01:46 pm

Is the code for the first Public Beta the same as the last Developer Beta? Would there be any additional quirks ironed out?
Software Update is showing another version of macOS 27 Beta 3 as available for me
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Grimace Avatar
Grimace
32 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
Is the code for the first Public Beta the same as the last Developer Beta? Would there be any additional quirks ironed out?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
daabido Avatar
daabido
5 minutes ago at 02:11 pm

Should I stay or should I go?
If I go, there will be trouble
And if I stay, it will be double
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SkimPappa Avatar
SkimPappa
6 minutes ago at 02:10 pm

Is this the version to use on mission critical production servers?
Yep
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
Corefile
7 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
Is this the version to use on mission critical production servers?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
O
obiit
7 minutes ago at 02:08 pm

Should I stay or should I go?
To beta or not to beta that is the question?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments