 iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 Now Available to Public Beta Testers - MacRumors
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iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 Now Available to Public Beta Testers

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Apple today released the first public betas of iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, allowing anyone with a compatible device to download and test the new software.

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You can get started by signing up on Apple's beta website and then opting in to the public beta by going to Settings > General > Software Update and choosing the ‌iOS 27‌ or ‌iPadOS 27‌ Public Beta option. Today's public beta is identical to the third developer beta, and there's also a newly revised ‌iPadOS 27‌ third beta available for developers.

‌iOS 27‌ introduces Siri AI, a more capable version of ‌Siri‌ that can search the web, access your personal information, see what's on your screen, and take actions in and across apps. ‌Siri‌ in ‌iOS 27‌ is more similar to Claude or ChatGPT than the prior version of ‌Siri‌, with a dedicated ‌Siri‌ app for back-and-forth conversations. You can use ‌Siri‌ AI if you have a device that supports Apple Intelligence.

Apple updated the Liquid Glass design that debuted last year, adding a slider to adjust the transparency level and refining its look. There are new AI features in many of Apple's apps. Visual Intelligence moved to the Camera app and supports new features like getting the nutritional information for a meal or splitting a bill, and ‌Siri‌ is able to generate text for you or help you refine your writing with Write with ‌Siri‌.

There are new AI photo editing tools in the Photos app, Safari can organize your tabs automatically, and you can create Shortcuts and Safari extensions using natural language commands. AirPods have custom EQ, the Home app supports 4K video cameras, and there are new child safety controls for parents.

Apple made dozens of improvements to device performance, and everything feels faster, even on older iPhones. Apps launch quicker, AirDrop transfers are faster, the keyboard loads quicker, and more.

Additional information on the new features in ‌iOS 27‌ can be found in our dedicated iOS 27 roundup, with info on ‌iPadOS 27‌ available in our separate iPadOS 27 roundup.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27

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Top Rated Comments

D
dubiousgif
24 minutes ago at 01:52 pm

ok just dropped
Yeah, next time you might to be sure before accusing others of lying. His post said “No it hasn’t. What are you on about?”
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
spentan
17 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
Curious to see how this performs. My iPhone 17 Pro Max on 26.5.2 has been awful, both on Battery Life, and performance. So i'm ready to switch to the PB, though I usually wait til PB2 or so
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
27 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
same build as DB 3?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F
Feenix
14 minutes ago at 02:01 pm
Battery on 16 pro max DB3 has been pretty bad for me. Hoping to see gains soon.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R
ronno
7 minutes ago at 02:08 pm
Developer Build 3 has worked well for me aside from poor battery life and it often runs hot.
Public beta seems to be the same build.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
daabido Avatar
daabido
8 minutes ago at 02:07 pm

sorry, I am trying to digest the threads regarding technological terms, and the fallout from memory prices on smart phone manufacturers . I have a strong suspicion my iPhone SE (2 nd generation) is immune to the AI features - this seems like a big deal about nothing
Your phone will be significantly faster. There's plenty of crumbs for us old iPhone users too.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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