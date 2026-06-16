 iOS 27 Revamps App Icons With Sharper Liquid Glass Layers - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Revamps App Icons With Sharper Liquid Glass Layers

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Apple has redesigned its first-party app icons for the second year running, with iOS 27 addressing blurriness complaints about iOS 26 by integrating additional layers of Liquid Glass directly into the icon artwork itself.

Photos App Icon Liquid Glass
When Apple introduced Liquid Glass with ‌iOS 26‌ last year, it redesigned its entire lineup of first-party app icons to give them a layered glass look with subtle depth. The approach drew criticism from some users who found the results blurry, and in some cases, a heavy specular sheen sat over the icon artwork, obscuring detail and giving icons a washed-out appearance.

The shimmering motion effect that animated icons dynamically as the device was tilted also caused a widely reported optical illusion, with asymmetric highlights in icon corners tricking the eye into reading icons as slanted. With ‌iOS 27‌, Apple is taking the icon design further rather than rolling it back.

The core change to how icons are constructed is the addition of multiple distinct Liquid Glass layers built into each icon's artwork, rather than the thick glass look applied uniformly over the top in ‌iOS 26‌. Apple says the new rendering pipeline adds more visual separation between layers, resulting in sharper edges and more defined refractions.

In practice, artwork is now considerably more visible and detailed with higher contrast and greater definition, with the glass look functioning as a refined finish rather than a dominant overlay. The refraction effects between layers are also selectively applied.

The motion-based shimmer has also been significantly reworked. The gyroscopic specular highlight effect introduced with ‌iOS 26‌ appears to have been removed entirely in the first ‌iOS 27‌ developer beta. Icons still feature highlights around their edges, now positioned at the top and bottom, but they no longer shift with device movement or produce the tilting illusion, and are much subtler overall.

Icon Composer, Apple's dedicated app icon design tool, has been updated to support building icons from multiple layers of Liquid Glass. New annotation features let developers add refraction effects or fine-tune content effects, while an interactive preview shows how a designed icon will render.

The updated icons are part of broader Liquid Glass refinements Apple announced at WWDC 2026, which also include a new system-wide transparency slider and improved material diffusion for better readability. For a full breakdown of all the Liquid Glass changes in ‌iOS 27‌, see our dedicated article.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate
Tag: Liquid Glass

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