 macOS Golden Gate Beta 2 Now available for Developers - MacRumors
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macOS Golden Gate Beta 2 Now available for Developers

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Apple today provided developers with the second beta of macOS Golden Gate, with the update coming two weeks after Apple seeded the first beta.

macOS 27 next to MacBook Pro Running macOS 27
Developers can download ‌macOS Golden Gate‌ by going to System Settings > General > Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.

‌macOS Golden Gate‌ includes multiple design improvements. Liquid Glass opacity has been improved to increase readability, there's a slider for controlling the level of transparency, and changes to shadowing make it easier to tell when a window is active. Apps now have uniform toolbars, edge-to-edge sidebars, and less rounded corners, plus there are fewer icons in menu bars.

Siri has been transformed into ‌Siri‌ AI, a chatbot-style assistant that combines general world knowledge, your personal data, and onscreen awareness to answer questions about anything and find information for you. ‌Siri‌ lives in Spotlight, and you can ask questions with the new Search or Ask interface.

There's also a ‌Siri‌ app where you can chat with ‌Siri‌ and view past conversations, and on newer Macs, you can set a custom voice for ‌Siri‌ with personalized pace and expressivity. Visual Intelligence is now on the Mac so ‌Siri‌ can answer questions about what's on your screen, and a Write with ‌Siri‌ feature lets ‌Siri‌ generate text or give feedback on your writing.

There are AI photo editing tools in the Photos app, AI tab organization in Safari, an option to use AI to automatically update weak passwords in the Passwords app, and a revamped Image Playground app that can generate photorealistic images.

More on all of the new features in ‌macOS Golden Gate‌ can be found in our macOS Golden Gate roundup. ‌macOS Golden Gate‌ is limited to developers right now, but Apple plans to release a public beta in July.

Related Roundup: macOS Golden Gate

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Top Rated Comments

Populus Avatar
Populus
8 minutes ago at 10:37 am
So eager to see if Siri AI works better with local files…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mitthrawnuruodo Avatar
Mitthrawnuruodo
14 minutes ago at 10:32 am
The first beta was mostly good, just a little bit crashy at times.

Downloading the 2. beta now. Hopefully it's better. :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments