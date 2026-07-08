Tim Cook and John Ternus Attend Sun Valley Conference Together

Apple CEO Tim Cook and incoming CEO John Ternus are attending this year's Sun Valley Conference, according to Forbes.



Allen & Co., the boutique investment firm behind the event, uses the conference as an annual excuse to put media, tech, and finance leaders in the same rooms for a week of closed-door talks at the Sun Valley Lodge. This year's event began on July 7 and is expected to run through July 11.

This marks Cook's final Sun Valley trip as Apple's chief executive officer. Apple announced in April that Ternus will take the CEO title on September 1, ending Cook's 15-year run atop the company as he moves into the newly created executive chairman role.

Apple's SVP of Services and Health, Eddy Cue, is also attending the Sun Valley Conference again this year. Cue has been a regular at the conference in previous years.

This year's guest list places Apple's leadership alongside a heavy concentration of AI industry figures, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, OpenAI chairman Bret Taylor, OpenAI president Greg Brockman, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Palantir CEO Alex Karp, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Beyond the AI contingent, this year's attendees include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone, and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Sun Valley's reputation as a dealmaking backdrop goes back decades. Casual conversations at the resort are widely credited with laying the groundwork for Disney buying ABC in 1995, Bezos picking up The Washington Post in 2013, and Verizon's 2014 deal for AOL.