 Tim Cook and John Ternus Attend Sun Valley Conference Together - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Tim Cook and John Ternus Attend Sun Valley Conference Together

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook and incoming CEO John Ternus are attending this year's Sun Valley Conference, according to Forbes.

tim cook john ternus apple ceo
Allen & Co., the boutique investment firm behind the event, uses the conference as an annual excuse to put media, tech, and finance leaders in the same rooms for a week of closed-door talks at the Sun Valley Lodge. This year's event began on July 7 and is expected to run through July 11.

This marks Cook's final Sun Valley trip as Apple's chief executive officer. Apple announced in April that Ternus will take the CEO title on September 1, ending Cook's 15-year run atop the company as he moves into the newly created executive chairman role.

Apple's SVP of Services and Health, Eddy Cue, is also attending the Sun Valley Conference again this year. Cue has been a regular at the conference in previous years.

This year's guest list places Apple's leadership alongside a heavy concentration of AI industry figures, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, OpenAI chairman Bret Taylor, OpenAI president Greg Brockman, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Palantir CEO Alex Karp, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Beyond the AI contingent, this year's attendees include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone, and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Sun Valley's reputation as a dealmaking backdrop goes back decades. Casual conversations at the resort are widely credited with laying the groundwork for Disney buying ABC in 1995, Bezos picking up The Washington Post in 2013, and Verizon's 2014 deal for AOL.

Tags: Eddy Cue, John Ternus, Tim Cook

Popular Stories

Tim Cook Apple Logo

Apple Event Today: Tim Cook Kicks Things Off With 'Good Morning' Video

Monday June 8, 2026 6:42 am PDT by
Ahead of the WWDC 2026 keynote at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today, Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a short video in which country singer Lainey Wilson, actress Rhea Seehorn, DJ and producer Zedd, and other celebrities say "good morning" in various ways. "I think I'll say it the way I always say it," concludes Cook. Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus becomes CEO on September 1, so...
Read Full Article127 comments
tim cook wwdc 2026

Tim Cook Delivers Farewell Remarks at His Last Apple Keynote as CEO

Monday June 8, 2026 2:42 pm PDT by
Tim Cook closed out what is expected to be his last keynote as Apple's chief executive officer today with some emotive final remarks. Wrapping up a pre-recorded video message, Cook reflected on his tenure at the company. "Some of the highlights of my time as CEO have been events like this, sharing powerful new tools with all of you," he said, adding that what developers create with Apple's...
Read Full Article87 comments
Apple Logo Cash Feature Blue

Tim Cook Says Apple Price Increases Are 'Unavoidable' Due to Memory Costs

Wednesday June 17, 2026 2:08 pm PDT by
Apple is raising its prices to offset the high cost of memory and storage, CEO Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal. Apple is no longer able to absorb the increased prices and will need to pass some of the cost on to consumers. "Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable," said Cook. "We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we've been trying...
Read Full Article569 comments