 Apple Vision Pro Just Got Even More Expensive - MacRumors
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Apple Vision Pro Just Got Even More Expensive

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Apple today raised the price of the Vision Pro to $3,699, up from $3,499, as part of a sweeping round of price increases across its lineup.

Apple Vision Pro Dual Knit Band
The change came after Apple's online store was briefly taken offline earlier today and brought back up with new pricing across the HomePod mini, HomePod, Apple TV, iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro, MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, both Mac Studio configurations, and Vision Pro. The iPhone, AirPods, Studio Display, and accessories such as the Apple Pencil were seemingly the only product lines left untouched.

No Apple product carries more baggage around its price tag than Vision Pro. The headset launched in February 2024 at $3,499 for the base 256GB configuration, a figure that was widely flagged at the time as a major barrier to mainstream adoption. Today's increase pushes the entry price to $3,699, with the 512GB and 1TB configurations similarly rising in step to $3,899 and $4,199.

A product like the ‌MacBook Air‌ going up by $200 is naturally an unwelcome change for consumers, but it's a shift on a product with an enormous addressable market. The Vision Pro was already priced roughly seven times higher than Meta's $499.99 Quest 3, and reviewers and analysts have repeatedly pointed to that gap as the headset's defining weakness. the Vision Pro's share of the XR market is estimated to be around 5%, against roughly 75% for ‌Meta‌, a split that reflects just how badly the price has limited Vision Pro's reach relative to its technical ambitions.

When the company refreshed Vision Pro with an M5 chip and a new Dual Knit Band in October 2025, it kept the $3,499 starting price exactly where it was.

The increase is tied to a broader cost problem for the technology industry. Apple CEO Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal last week that price increases across Apple's lineup had become "unavoidable" because of the soaring cost of memory and storage chips.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

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Top Rated Comments

Leobreaker Avatar
Leobreaker
39 minutes ago at 07:51 am


Attachment Image
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dohspc Avatar
dohspc
43 minutes ago at 07:48 am
That's one product they should have just left the price alone.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
42 minutes ago at 07:49 am
I have to admit, I'm not sure if this is hilarious or depressing or what to think.

Raising the price on something dying on the vine is ... really something
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
abatabia
44 minutes ago at 07:47 am
…..and even more not worth it.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
EllZ89
36 minutes ago at 07:54 am
It will go from no one buying it now to no one buying it
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrgraff Avatar
mrgraff
35 minutes ago at 07:56 am

To be honest, I think they could raise the price to $3,999, and current sales numbers wouldn't change significantly.
To be honest, I think they could drop the product altogether, and current sales numbers wouldn’t change significantly.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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