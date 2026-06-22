 A Small iOS 27 Change Hints at Apple's Long-Rumored Home Hub - MacRumors
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A Small iOS 27 Change Hints at Apple's Long-Rumored Home Hub

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In iOS 27 beta 2, Apple updated the Home app to add support for remotely updating an Apple TV.

ios 27 apple tv home app
The ‌Apple TV‌ is now listed in the Updates section of the Home app's Settings interface, and tapping on the ‌Apple TV‌ update button installs the latest software without needing to turn on the ‌Apple TV‌.

The HomePod and HomePod mini have long been able to be updated through the Home app, so the ‌iOS 27‌ change for the ‌Apple TV‌ puts it on par with the ‌HomePod‌. The ‌HomePod‌ and ‌HomePod mini‌ run a variant of tvOS, so it makes sense for the ‌Apple TV‌ to be updated in the same way.

Apple's decision to add the ‌Apple TV‌ to the Home app update interface suggests that the upcoming home hub device that's in the works will also be controlled and updated through the Home app.

Apple is expected to release a dedicated home hub later this year, and it will run a version of tvOS like the ‌HomePod‌. It will be a centralized spot for controlling smart home products, making video calls, getting information like the current weather, and interfacing with Siri. The device is expected to have a 7-inch square display with built-in speakers, and it could be something of a HomePod-iPad hybrid.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27
Tag: Apple Command Center Guide

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Top Rated Comments

K
Keymaster
31 minutes ago at 11:45 am
I wish Apple would get all their new Home stuff out soon, our doorbell recently died and I really want to see what Apple is planning with their rumored one, plus whatever else they want to put out. I have been adding IKEA sensors to Homekit and they have been flawless so far, but they aren't going to add something like a doorbell, locks, or cameras. HomeKit works well with products that take supporting it and the Matter standard seriously, I'd really like to upgrade to more smart home stuff, so the wait is really a bummer.

Here's hoping that Apple is finally going to take this seriously and have a big push for the Christmas season with some serious products.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
34 minutes ago at 11:41 am
I'm ready to buy.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sebosz Avatar
Sebosz
20 minutes ago at 11:55 am
I don’t get the logic behind this article 🫪 Apple allows us to remotely update Apple TV which means they will release a smart home hub? That’s some advanced Siri AI reasoning you used 🤣
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
repoman016 Avatar
repoman016
28 minutes ago at 11:48 am

I wish Apple would get all their new Home stuff out soon, our doorbell recently died and I really want to see what Apple is planning with their rumored one, plus whatever else they want to put out. I have been adding IKEA sensors to Homekit and they have been flawless so far, but they aren't going to add something like a doorbell, locks, or cameras. HomeKit works well with products that take supporting it and the Matter standard seriously, I'd really like to upgrade to more smart home stuff, so the wait is really a bummer.

Here's hoping that Apple is finally going to take this seriously and have a big push for the Christmas season with some serious products.
Check out Unifi (ubiquity) home solutions. I use cameras/access points and their app is pretty good with meshing everything together. They have a doorbell but I don't have experience with it
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CDPlayer Avatar
CDPlayer
15 minutes ago at 12:01 pm

Check out Unifi (ubiquity) home solutions. I use cameras/access points and their app is pretty good with meshing everything together. They have a doorbell but I don't have experience with it
+1 for UniFi. It may be overkill for the average consumer but their wifi systems and switches, etc are top notch with fine tuned control. The WiFi AP's are well priced with a POE+ switch which would fit most peoples' needs and the WiFi 7 models are actually less expensive than most consumer mesh systems. Only downside is wiring everything which may be costly depending on the home.

I'm still perplexed Apple dropped the Airport line considering their devices and streaming and cloud services all depend on third party devices now. I would have thought updating to mesh systems would be a no brainer especially selling them alongside a new Mac or iDevice. A lot of user problems with Apple's services and devices are due to improperly installed and configured wifi systems.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
X
xpxp2002
21 minutes ago at 11:55 am

The Apple TV is now listed in the Updates section of the Home app's Settings interface, and tapping on the Apple TV update button installs the latest software without needing to turn on the Apple TV.
Finally! Been asking for this for years. If HomePod can do it, there's no reason Apple TV shouldn't be able to.

It has been frustrating to no end to have to run around the house to update Apple TVs every time an update comes out, or wait multiple weeks for them to auto-update.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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