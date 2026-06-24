 Foldable iPhone 'Ultra' Set for Production in July Despite Hinge Issues - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Foldable iPhone 'Ultra' Set for Production in July Despite Hinge Issues

by

Apple's rumored foldable iPhone "Ultra" is expected to begin mass production at the end of July, according to a new report by The Elec.

Apple Foldable Thumb
Although some recent reports suggested the book-style device could be delayed due to hinge-related issues, the Korean outlet's sources indicate that Apple is still targeting a September launch as planned.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in March that the new foldable iPhone won't ship to customers in the same September timeframe as the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max. A month later, Gurman said that the foldable iPhone remained on track for a September debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, and that Apple is aiming to put it on sale at roughly the same time or slightly later.

Gurman noted at the time, however, that "the release is six months away and production has yet to ramp up" and "the timing isn't final."

The foldable iPhone will use a foldable 7.8-inch OLED panel supplied by Samsung. The display uses a newer design that eliminates one of the traditional screen layers and instead builds the color-filtering layer directly into the display stack, making the screen thinner, lighter, and more power-efficient.

The hinge will reportedly be supplied by Taiwan's Shin Zu Shing and U.S.-based Amphenol. Both companies are said to be providing hinges manufactured using 3D-printing techniques.

The Elec's latest sources said Apple did encounter some challenges with the hinge during testing. After undergoing durability tests involving millions of folds, the mechanism reportedly began producing slight "noise," while wider-than-expected manufacturing tolerances in parts of the assembly process contributed to higher defect rates. However, most of these issues have since been addressed, according to one Taiwan-based industry source cited by the outlet.

In addition to the inner display, the foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch cover display, as well as Apple's A20 chip and C2 modem, a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID, and two rear cameras, with pricing rumored at around $2,000. Apple's book-style foldable could launch as the "iPhone Ultra," as suggested by reports.

Tags: Foldable iPhone Guide, The Elec

Popular Stories

Apple Foldable Thumb

Foldable iPhone Reportedly Facing Mass Production Issues

Tuesday May 26, 2026 5:50 am PDT by
Apple's first foldable iPhone is running into mass production yield problems at the pre-assembly stage, the leaker known as "Fixed Focus Digital" claims. In a post today on Weibo, Fixed Focus Digital said Apple's troubles are not related to hinge reliability, as was previously reported, but rather due to surface-mount technology (SMT) during pre-assembly, with production yields failing to...
Read Full Article77 comments
iphone ultra case

First Cases for Apple's Foldable iPhone Surface Online

Wednesday May 27, 2026 7:43 am PDT by
Accessory maker iFunSmart has begun listing the first protective cases for Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone, corroborating rumors about the device's design. Case makers routinely begin mass producing accessories ahead of a new iPhone announcement, working from dummy units or leaked CAD files to size their molds. Their designs are speculative, but they have historically proven accurate to the ...
Read Full Article99 comments
Apple Foldable Thumb

First 'Confirmed' iPhone Ultra Color Allegedly Revealed in Leaked Image

Monday June 1, 2026 4:39 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone later this year. Rumors suggest the "iPhone Ultra" will come in two color options, and a leaker shared an image today that allegedly shows one of them. Posted on Weibo by the Chinese leaker known as Ice Universe, the image purportedly offers a first glimpse of Apple's foldable in white. The device is believed to have entered early mass...
Read Full Article108 comments