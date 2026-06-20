 Three Apple Stores in U.S. Are Permanently Closing Today - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Three Apple Stores in U.S. Are Permanently Closing Today

by

As previously announced, Apple is moving forward with permanently closing three of its retail stores in the U.S. today, including a unionized location.

Apple Store App Liquid Glass Feature
The locations that are closing on the evening of Saturday, June 20:

In April, Apple said it made the "difficult decision" to close the stores due to "declining conditions" at the shopping malls in which they are located.

Notably, the staff at the Towson Town Center location became Apple's first retail employees in the U.S. to unionize in 2022. They belong to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (IAM CORE), and they signed a collective bargaining agreement with Apple in 2024.

Apple Towson Town CenterApple Towson Town Center

The union and the store's employees have been protesting the planned closure, and some politicians in Maryland have voiced their support.

The union is upset that Apple is allowing non-unionized employees at the Trumbull and North County stores to transfer to nearby locations, but not extending this offer to unionized employees at the Towson location. For its part, Apple said it is simply honoring the terms of the collective bargaining agreement that the employees agreed to.

Apple Towson Rally
According to Apple, the contract states that in the event of a store closure, Apple would transfer or rehire employees if the company opened a new store within 50 miles of the current location at Towson Town Center. In any other circumstance, the union negotiated for employees to receive severance, which is being provided.

Apple said it has no current plans to open a new store in the area, but if it were to do so within 18 months after the collective bargaining agreement was ratified, the affected employees would have the right of first refusal.

Nevertheless, IAM has accused Apple of potential union busting and said that the agreement "requires equal treatment."

"Apple workers in Towson voted to join the IAM, fought for and won a contract, and are now being punished for it," said IAM President Brian Bryant. "Apple signed a collective bargaining agreement that requires equal treatment. It is time for Apple to honor that agreement and do right by these workers before June 20."

Towson Town Center is genuinely in a state of decline and has lost many other major retailers in recent years, so it is very likely that Apple is exiting the shopping mall at least partly due to the worsening conditions. Nevertheless, the situation might lead employees at other stores to worry that joining a union does not always work out, and that could be advantageous to Apple given that the company has discouraged unionization.

Tag: Apple Store

Popular Stories

Apple Passeig de Gracia

Apple's Beautiful Barcelona Store Reopens With Pickup Station and More

Tuesday May 26, 2026 12:10 pm PDT by
Apple's beautiful Passeig de Gràcia store in the heart of Barcelona reopened today, after being closed for around three months for renovations. According to the Spanish blog Applesfera, the store's large video wall has been replaced with a dedicated Apple Pickup station for online orders. The indoor trees and wood cube seats that surrounded the screen have also been removed. With these...
Read Full Article17 comments
Apple Towson Town Center

Apple is Permanently Closing Three U.S. Stores This Month

Wednesday June 3, 2026 12:28 pm PDT by
Apple will be permanently closing three of its retail stores in the U.S. on the evening of Saturday, June 20, according to its website. Apple Towson Town Center The locations that are closing: Apple Trumbull in Trumbull, Connecticut Apple North County in Escondido, California Apple Towson Town Center in Towson, Maryland In April, Apple said it made the "difficult decision" to close...
Read Full Article85 comments
Blue and Pink Apple Accessories Feature

Apple Just Added New Accessories, Including Thinnest-Ever PopSockets

Tuesday June 16, 2026 12:42 pm PDT by
Apple has teamed up with accessory makers to offer chargers, stands, power banks, cables, and more in bright color options like blue, pink, and teal. The splash of color arrives in time for summer in the U.S. and many other countries. The new color options are available exclusively from Apple, both online and for in-store pickup. Notably, one of the accessories added to Apple's online...
Read Full Article21 comments