Apple Just Added New Accessories, Including Thinnest-Ever PopSockets

Apple has teamed up with accessory makers to offer chargers, stands, power banks, cables, and more in bright color options like blue, pink, and teal. The splash of color arrives in time for summer in the U.S. and many other countries.



The new color options are available exclusively from Apple, both online and for in-store pickup.

Notably, one of the accessories added to Apple's online store today is the PopSockets Low-Pro, which is the thinnest version of the popular accessory ever. Priced at $39.95 in the U.S., the MagSafe-compatible accessory continues to function as both an iPhone grip and a stand, except this version has a thickness of just 2.5mm.

PopSockets Low-Pro

Other participating brands include Belkin, Herschel, Mophie, Nimble, Scosche, and Twelve South.

Here are some examples:

Apple also began selling some other accessories through its online store that are not part of this seasonal color refresh, including Logitech's MX Master 4 mouse, Nimble's Podium 3-in-1 wireless charger, Twelve South's PowerBug charger (with Qi 2.2 support), and more, with all of the latest additions listed on Apple's New Product Arrivals page.