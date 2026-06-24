 Apple Store in Ann Arbor, Michigan is Moving Soon - MacRumors
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Apple Store in Ann Arbor, Michigan is Moving Soon

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Apple Store LogoApple's retail store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan will be relocating to a larger space at the mall as early as the end of July, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Simon Property Group has been redeveloping a portion of the surface parking lot at the Briarwood Mall, and previous reports have indicated that Apple will be moving its store to this new mixed-use area.

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