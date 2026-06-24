Apple Store in Ann Arbor, Michigan is Moving Soon
Apple's retail store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan will be relocating to a larger space at the mall as early as the end of July, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Simon Property Group has been redeveloping a portion of the surface parking lot at the Briarwood Mall, and previous reports have indicated that Apple will be moving its store to this new mixed-use area.
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Apple's beautiful Passeig de Gràcia store in the heart of Barcelona reopened today, after being closed for around three months for renovations.
According to the Spanish blog Applesfera, the store's large video wall has been replaced with a dedicated Apple Pickup station for online orders. The indoor trees and wood cube seats that surrounded the screen have also been removed. With these...
Apple will be permanently closing three of its retail stores in the U.S. on the evening of Saturday, June 20, according to its website.
Apple Towson Town Center
The locations that are closing:
Apple Trumbull in Trumbull, Connecticut
Apple North County in Escondido, California
Apple Towson Town Center in Towson, Maryland
In April, Apple said it made the "difficult decision" to close...
Apple has teamed up with accessory makers to offer chargers, stands, power banks, cables, and more in bright color options like blue, pink, and teal. The splash of color arrives in time for summer in the U.S. and many other countries.
The new color options are available exclusively from Apple, both online and for in-store pickup.
Notably, one of the accessories added to Apple's online...