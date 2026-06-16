New 'Apple One' Perk Extends to Chase's Sapphire Reserve Credit Card
Yesterday, we reported that Chase's Sapphire Preferred credit card ($95 annual fee) now offers a complimentary one-year Apple TV streaming subscription, or a $7.50/month discount on an active Apple One subscription instead.
It turns out that the Apple One discount now extends to Chase's premium Sapphire Reserve credit card too ($795 annual fee). The Sapphire Reserve has offered free subscriptions to both Apple TV and Apple Music since last year, but now cardholders can receive a combined $15/month discount on an Apple One subscription instead.
For example, a Reddit user showed that their Apple One Premier plan has been discounted to $21.95 per month, down from the regular price of $37.95 per month. This is actually a $16/month discount, which is slightly higher than advertised.
You can manage your Apple perks on Chase.com or in the Chase Mobile app. Make sure to read the fine print on Chase's Sapphire Reserve page.
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