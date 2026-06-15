 Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Introduces New Perk for Apple Customers - MacRumors
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Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Introduces New Perk for Apple Customers

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Chase this week announced new perks for its Sapphire Preferred credit card, and one of them is a complimentary one-year Apple TV streaming subscription.

Chase Sapphire Reserve Apple Perk Feature
To get the free year of Apple TV, which typically costs $12.99 per month in the U.S., you must activate the card by December 31, 2026.

If you are already subscribed to Apple TV directly through Apple, the complimentary subscription from Chase will automatically supersede your paid subscription until it ends, at which point the paid subscription will resume at the going price.

As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple One subscribers can receive a $7.50 discount per month instead.

If you are subscribed to Apple One directly through Apple, and activate your complimentary Apple TV access on Chase.com or the Chase Mobile app with the same Apple Account connected to your Apple One billing, you will automatically receive a $7.50 discount on your Apple One subscription for 12 months starting on your next billing period.

Chase's Sapphire Preferred card continues to have a $95 annual fee. New and existing cardholders have access to these new benefits starting today.

The other new benefits include 3× points on gas, EV charging, and Airbnb and Vrbo bookings, while the card's annual hotel statement credit has been doubled to $100. There is also a new $120 Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS credit every four years, along with new "emergency evacuation and transportation" coverage.

On the other hand, the 10% anniversary bonus benefit is being discontinued, and Ultimate Rewards points will transfer to World of Hyatt at a rate of 4:3.

More details are available in Chase's press release. For a limited time, new cardholders can earn 100,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months.

Chase's higher-end Sapphire Reserve credit card offers complimentary Apple TV and Apple Music subscriptions, but it has an annual fee of $795.

Tags: Apple One Guide, Apple TV Service Guide, Chase

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