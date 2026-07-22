 WhatsApp Announces New CarPlay Experience, iPad Sign-Up, and More - MacRumors
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WhatsApp Announces New CarPlay Experience, iPad Sign-Up, and More

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WhatsApp just announced a raft of new features spanning CarPlay, iPad, and iPhone that are "designed to work wherever you do, across your devices and the other apps you use."

English WhatsApp july 2026 new feature roundup 1
First up, WhatsApp for CarPlay and Android Auto has been completely refreshed. Now you can hear and respond to messages, make calls, see your call history, and reach your favorites, all hands-free directly from your car's screen.

Over on WhatsApp for web and desktop, a new feature powered by Adobe Acrobat means you can now open PDFs right inside WhatsApp without having to download them, then make lightweight edits like highlighting and annotating right in the chat.

Thirdly, you can now share a song straight from Apple Music or Spotify to your WhatsApp Status, so your friends can see what you're listening to.

Last but not least, it's now possible to sign up to WhatsApp on your iPad. Since WhatsApp announced its iPad app last year, one of the most requested features from users is the ability to create a WhatsApp directly on an iPad, without needing to link a phone. Now you can.

WhatsApp says these features are already rolling out to users now.

Related Roundup: CarPlay
Tag: WhatsApp
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

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