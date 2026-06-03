 Amazon Undercuts Apple With Quicker MacBook Neo Delivery and Discounted Price - MacRumors
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Amazon Undercuts Apple With Quicker MacBook Neo Delivery and Discounted Price

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Amazon is offering same-day delivery on Apple's MacBook Neo in select locations alongside its ongoing $9 discount on the notebook. You can get all four colors of the 256GB delivered same-day in many locations, plus a few colors of the 512GB model.

macbook neo yellowNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If your location doesn't have a same-day delivery option, Amazon is still providing a delivery estimate between June 4 and June 8 on every MacBook Neo computer. This beats Apple's current delivery estimates by up to a week.

$9 OFF
MacBook Neo for $589.99

Apple's MacBook Neo has recently been struck by delayed delivery estimates on Apple.com, due to the notebook's booming popularity. Amazon's quicker delivery estimates are bolstered by the small $9 discounts on each model of the notebook, and Amazon is still the only retailer hosting these deals.

Following its launch in March, the MacBook Neo has become a big hit for Apple, with the company struggling to keep the computer in stock online and in Apple stores. As of writing, Apple.com quotes a 1-2 week delivery estimate on every model of the Neo in the U.S. and many other countries.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Top Rated Comments

N
nfl46
11 minutes ago at 10:50 am
That's still shocking to me that you could get a laptop that good for under $600. It's really a no brainer.

Insane deal!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
Stevez67
1 minute ago at 10:59 am
Since Amazon has to get them from Apple, it's more like Apple is allowing Amazon first dibs on delivery and discount.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jlc1978 Avatar
jlc1978
3 minutes ago at 10:57 am

Are these things not price locked by Apple, or does Amazon just eat the $9 and figure it's worth it to bring people to their site?
I doubt they are price locked, but I’m guessing the margins are small enoughthey can’t give big discounts, unlike PCs where the MSRP is basically a fictional number.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mattopotamus Avatar
mattopotamus
5 minutes ago at 10:56 am
Are these things not price locked by Apple, or does Amazon just eat the $9 and figure it's worth it to bring people to their site?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
dbc34
10 minutes ago at 10:51 am
I’m waiting on the back to school sale from Apple, though I can see them leaving this device out of the promos like they do Mac mini and iPad mini.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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