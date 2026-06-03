Amazon Undercuts Apple With Quicker MacBook Neo Delivery and Discounted Price

Amazon is offering same-day delivery on Apple's MacBook Neo in select locations alongside its ongoing $9 discount on the notebook. You can get all four colors of the 256GB delivered same-day in many locations, plus a few colors of the 512GB model.

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If your location doesn't have a same-day delivery option, Amazon is still providing a delivery estimate between June 4 and June 8 on every MacBook Neo computer. This beats Apple's current delivery estimates by up to a week.

Apple's MacBook Neo has recently been struck by delayed delivery estimates on Apple.com, due to the notebook's booming popularity. Amazon's quicker delivery estimates are bolstered by the small $9 discounts on each model of the notebook, and Amazon is still the only retailer hosting these deals.

Following its launch in March, the MacBook Neo has become a big hit for Apple, with the company struggling to keep the computer in stock online and in Apple stores. As of writing, Apple.com quotes a 1-2 week delivery estimate on every model of the Neo in the U.S. and many other countries.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.