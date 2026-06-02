MacBook Neo Outsold Every Other Mac in Its Debut Quarter

Apple shipped 1.1 million MacBook Neo units in the first quarter of the year, according to IDC, making it one of the strongest Mac debut performances in recent memory (via TechCrunch).



The figure is particularly striking given that the laptop was only available for roughly three weeks of the period, having gone on sale in mid-March. Shipments began spiking from early April, suggesting the March tally understates underlying demand. By comparison, the M5 MacBook Air shipped over 900,000 units in its debut quarter, while the M5 MacBook Pro shipped 550,000.

Apple introduced the ‌MacBook Neo‌ in early March with a starting price of $599, which is roughly 45% below the entry-level ‌MacBook Air‌. The laptop features an aluminum chassis and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, but uses an A18 Pro chip rather than an M-series processor, along with 8GB of RAM, to reach the lower price point.

Of the units shipped globally during the quarter, 44% went to the U.S., while India accounted for approximately 18,000 shipments despite the short availability window, with retailers reportedly struggling to secure adequate inventory.

Counterpoint Research said that the ‌MacBook Neo‌'s significance extends beyond its early sales, noting that it is helping Apple compete in lower-priced notebook segments where Macs have historically had little presence.

Although it is still early, the MacBook Neo launch stands out as one of Apple's most strategically important recent Mac releases, especially as the wider PC market deals with rising memory costs and "shrinkflation," while Apple is expanding its reach.

The ‌MacBook Neo‌ could eventually help Apple grow its share of the $400 to $699 notebook market from about 2% to around 15%. IDC believes the opportunity extends to consumer and small-business laptop segments beyond first-time buyers. The ‌MacBook Neo‌'s popularity could also displace some older models, including the M1, M2, and M3 ‌MacBook Air‌, which have historically driven volume in markets like India when sold at discounted prices during sales events.

The launch is already prompting responses from rivals. Dell this week unveiled a new XPS 13 laptop starting at $699, aimed at the same segment, citing the ‌MacBook Neo‌'s arrival as evidence of strong demand for premium-quality laptops at accessible prices. IDC forecasts a "very big spike" in ‌MacBook Neo‌ shipments in the current quarter as Apple works through supply constraints and expands availability.