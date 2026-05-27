More All-Black Apple Vision Pro Parts Surface Online

Images of parts designed for an unreleased all-black Apple Vision headset have been leaked online, courtesy of X account @LusiRoy8.



The image shows what appear to be power strap and audio pod parts that look identical to Apple's existing Apple Vision Pro hardware, except with a dark finish that is not commercially available. The account that shared the images claims that the parts are for a "upcoming" second-generation Apple Vision Pro in black.

It's not the first time we've seen black versions of hardware related to Apple's headset, with images surfacing of similar parts last year. The leaker of those earlier images claimed that Apple has been testing a thinner and lighter mixed-reality headset referred to internally as "Vision Air," featuring a Midnight-colored exterior and reduced weight achieved by switching several structural components and the battery enclosure to titanium.

Apple was widely expected to launch both a lower-cost headset, tentatively dubbed "Vision Air," and a redesigned second-generation Vision Pro. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in October that the company had paused development of all Vision headsets to focus on accelerating work on AI-powered smart glasses.

Gurman recently resisted reports that Apple has walked away from the headset entirely. The reporter says Apple hasn't fully abandoned the Vision Pro, but anyone hoping for a successor will be waiting at least two more years.

Indeed, Apple's smart glasses project is now the focus, and former Vision Products Group members have been reassigned to that team, as well as shoring up its Siri chatbot development. Apple is also busy working on other AI wearables such as the AirPods with cameras and a planned AI pendant.

Apple refreshed the Vision Pro in October 2025 with an updated model featuring an M5 chip.