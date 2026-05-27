 iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is Just $59 - MacRumors
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iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is Just $59

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Amazon is still offering the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery for $59.00, down from $99.00. We started tracking this deal earlier in the month, and it beats the previous low price by about $20.

apple iphone air battery packNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is only compatible with the iPhone Air, and it can add up to 65 percent additional charge to the smartphone. The MagSafe Battery supports up to 12W of fast wireless charging, and it sports a thin and light design similar to the iPhone Air.

$40 OFF
iPhone Air MagSafe Battery for $59.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Top Rated Comments

B
bookcase
27 minutes ago at 07:34 am
I feel it's a risky buy since it's only compatible with the Air, and who knows if it'll work for the next iteration. I love my Air, but I passed on this because of the limitations.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Y
yuvaldv1
35 minutes ago at 07:26 am
If only they made this for other models as well. Really a stupid decision by Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments