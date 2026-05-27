iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is Just $59

Amazon is still offering the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery for $59.00, down from $99.00. We started tracking this deal earlier in the month, and it beats the previous low price by about $20.

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The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is only compatible with the iPhone Air, and it can add up to 65 percent additional charge to the smartphone. The MagSafe Battery supports up to 12W of fast wireless charging, and it sports a thin and light design similar to the iPhone Air.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.