Earn a Running Day Apple Watch Activity Award on June 3

Apple plans to hold an Apple Watch Activity Challenge to celebrate Global Running Day on Wednesday, June 3.



To complete the challenge, Apple Watch owners will be required to record a running workout of at least 5K on Global Running Day.



On June 3, the world runs as one. This Global Running Day, record a running workout of at least 5K (3.1 mi) to earn this award. Use the Workout app or any app that records workouts to Health.

As a reward, Apple Watch owners can unlock a dedicated award in the Fitness app, plus animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.



Apple has been celebrating Global Running Day since 2024, and it comes after the April 2026 Earth Day and International Dance Day Activity Challenges.