 Earn a Running Day Apple Watch Activity Award on June 3 - MacRumors
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Earn a Running Day Apple Watch Activity Award on June 3

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Apple plans to hold an Apple Watch Activity Challenge to celebrate Global Running Day on Wednesday, June 3.

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To complete the challenge, Apple Watch owners will be required to record a running workout of at least 5K on Global Running Day.

On June 3, the world runs as one. This Global Running Day, record a running workout of at least 5K (3.1 mi) to earn this award. Use the Workout app or any app that records workouts to Health.

As a reward, Apple Watch owners can unlock a dedicated award in the Fitness app, plus animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.

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Apple has been celebrating Global Running Day since 2024, and it comes after the April 2026 Earth Day and International Dance Day Activity Challenges.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch 11
Tag: Activity Challenge
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution)

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