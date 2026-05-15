 10 Useful iPhone Tips and Tricks You Might Not Know About - MacRumors
Skip to Content

10 Useful iPhone Tips and Tricks You Might Not Know About

by

Over the years, the iPhone's operating system has gotten complicated. Apple adds new features with every version of iOS, and many of them aren't always obvious, leading to hidden iPhone capabilities you might not be aware of.

10 Useful iPhone Tips and Tricks Feature 2
The tips below assume that you have iOS 26 or later installed.

Turn an App Into a Widget

You can turn most app icons into widgets right from the iPhone's Home Screen. Just long press on an app icon, and select one of the squares from the top to choose a widget size. It works with any Apple or third-party app that has a widget option. Long press again and select the top left icon with four squares to turn it back into a standard app icon.

app icons to widgets

See Where You've Been

In the Maps app, you can look back at your location history to see places that you've visited. It's useful if you've been on a weekend trip, found a great restaurant, and want to remember where it was the next time you visit.

maps app visited places
You can get to this feature by opening up the Maps app, tapping on your profile, selecting Places, and then choosing Visited Places. Places are organized by category like leisure or shopping, and by city.

You can clear your history by scrolling down to the bottom of the interface, or select a period of time for visits to be kept. Go to Settings > Maps > Location > Visited Places to turn it off entirely.

Set Custom Vibrations

You probably know you can set custom sounds for people that call or text, but you can also do the same thing for vibration patterns if you keep your iPhone on silent all the time, as civilized people do.

contacts app custom vibration
Important people you message can each have a different vibration pattern, so you know who is texting without having to look at your phone.

To set a vibration pattern for someone, open up the Contacts app and select them. Tap Edit in the upper right corner, then tap on Text Tone or Ringtone. Tap on Haptics and then select Create New Vibration. From there, you can use taps and presses to make your own vibration patterns.

Customize Your Lock Screen Buttons

Your Lock Screen buttons don't have to open up the Flashlight and the Camera app. You can set them to any Control Center option, including those from third-party apps.

lock screen customize icons
To do so, go to the Lock Screen and long press. Tap on Customize if you want to edit your current wallpaper and Lock Screen, or the "+" button to make a new one. From there, tap on the "-" button on the apps at the left or right of the screen to remove them, and then tap on "+" to choose something new to add.

Back Tap Gestures

Back Tap has been around for a long time, but it's easy to forget it exists. You can use it to set a tap on the back of the iPhone to do whatever you want, from snapping a screenshot to activating the flashlight. It even works with Shortcuts you've created.

backtap iphone options
Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch and then scroll down to Back Tap to set it up. You can set actions for a double tap or a triple tap.

Screenshot a Webpage

When you press the side button and volume buttons to take a screenshot, the default is a capture of what's currently on your display. If you want to screenshot a whole webpage or a PDF, there is a way to do it. Take the screenshot as normal, then tap it (if you have full-screen previews off). Select "Full Page" at the top of the interface, and then choose where to save your extra long screenshot.

screenshot whole websites

Hide Apps

If you have apps that you don't want to show up on the ‌Home Screen‌, you can hide them one by one by long pressing and tapping the Face ID option, or you can hide a whole app page at once. To hide an app page, long press on the ‌Home Screen‌ to enter jiggle mode.

hide app pages
Tap on the dots at the bottom of the display, and then select the app page you want to hide from view. Apps hidden this way don't show up in the Hidden folder in the App Library. You can still find them through Spotlight Search and they're visible in their appropriate App Library category. To unhide a page, follow the same steps and tap the checkbox to bring it back.

Quick Set a Timer

If you add the Timer option to Control Center, you can long press on it to get an easy slider that lets you select an amount of time you want to set it for.

control center timers
In Control Center, tap the "+" button and then choose Add a Control. Select the Timer icon to add it to Control Center. Long press on the timer, choose an amount of time from the slider, and then tap Start. Times range from two hours to one minute.

Remove Photos Location Data

If you're sending a photo to someone, you might want to remove metadata like location first. To do so, select an image in the Photos app, swipe up, and tap on Adjust Location. From there, you can choose No Location.

photos app remove metadata 1
Alternatively, when you go to share a photo, you can turn off metadata there. Select a photo, and tap on the Share button. Tap on Options, and toggle off Location.

photos app remove metadata 2

Use a Timer to Turn Off Media

You can use timers to control how long music, podcasts, audiobooks, and other media play for, which is useful if you only want to listen for a short period at night.

timers stop playing media
In the Clock app, tap on Timers. Set a time period, and then tap on the When Timer Ends option. Scroll down and select Stop Playing. When your timer goes off, any media you have playing will stop.

More Tips

Have a favorite iPhone tip that most people don't know about? Let us know in the comments below.

Popular Stories

iOS 26

iOS 26.5 Features: Everything New in iOS 26.5

Monday May 11, 2026 5:09 pm PDT by
Apple released iOS 26.5 after a few months of beta testing, and while it doesn't have the Siri features we were hoping for since those are being held until iOS 27, there are a handful of useful changes worth knowing about. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. End-to-End Encryption for RCS Support for end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages between iPhone and...
Read Full Article66 comments
Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature

11 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 18 Pro

Monday May 11, 2026 9:01 am PDT by
We're only four months out from the launch of Apple's premium next-generation smartphone lineup, and while we're not expecting a sea change in terms of functionality, there are still several enhancements rumored to be coming to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One thing worth noting is that Apple is reportedly planning a major change to its iPhone release cycle this year, adopting a...
Read Full Article40 comments
Apple WWDC25 iOS 26 CarPlay Light mode 250609

Six Popular iPhone Apps Now Available on CarPlay

Thursday May 14, 2026 9:10 am PDT by
Apple's CarPlay system for accessing iPhone apps on a vehicle's dashboard screen has received six popular apps in recent weeks: ChatGPT, Perplexity, Grok, Google Meet, WhatsApp, and the indie artist streaming platform Audiomack. Make sure you have the latest version of each app and they will automatically appear on CarPlay. ChatGPT Starting with iOS 26.4, CarPlay supports voice-based...
Read Full Article29 comments