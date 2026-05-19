Apple Still Developing Liquid Metal for Future iPhone Pro Frames

Apple allegedly wants to switch away from aluminum for future iPhones, with two materials being considered for their greater balance between weight and heat dissipation.



Apple introduced titanium to the iPhone with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max back in 2023, with the change even becoming the device's defining tagline. The iPhone 16 Pro models also showcased the material, but while the devices were said to be more durable, they also suffered from complaints about overheating. That's when Apple switched to aluminum for the current iPhone 17 Pro models.

In a new Weibo post, however, leaker Instant Digital argues that Apple's switch away from titanium to aluminum is just a compromise solution while it continues to look into the use of liquid metal or an "improved" version of titanium that solves the original material's poor thermal conductivity.

Apple is said to be using both liquid metal and improved titanium alloys in its first foldable iPhone, expected this year, so the leaker's claim may not be completely wide of the mark. The body of the device is said to use a revised titanium material that improves strength while reducing overall weight when compared with existing titanium iPhone frames, despite having virtually the same surface area.

The iPhone Air currently uses a titanium frame, courted for its light weight and strength, and the next model is also likely to have one.

Meanwhile, liquid metal has been described as an "amorphous" material that Apple has been exploring for over 15 years. Apple has reportedly chosen the material, which is manufactured using a die-casting process, as a key component in addressing common issues with foldable devices. The material choice reportedly aims to enhance screen flatness and minimize the crease marks that typically plague folding displays. The alloy's unique properties are said to include high strength, corrosion resistance, light weight, and malleability.

According to Instant Digital, achieving mass production at scale will be extremely difficult, but once the foldable's manufacturing is established, costs could come down, paving the way for future Pro models to adopt it as well.

Unless Apple reverts to a new type of titanium, that is. But don't expect either of these possibilities to emerge for the iPhone 18 Pro models, whose manufacturing materials will already be locked in.