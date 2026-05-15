MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Ultra 3 and 25W 3-in-1 Charging Station From Lululook

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple Watch Ultra 3 and a Qi2.2 25W 3-in-1 Charging Station to go along with it.



Lululook makes all kinds of accessories for Apple devices, and it has several Apple Watch charging options with different capabilities and price points. The $68 3-in-1 Charging Station is one of Lululook's newest options, and it supports the Qi2.2 specification for MagSafe charging speeds up to 25W.

With 25W charging, the Lululook Charging Station can charge an iPhone at the same speeds as Apple's 25W ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. Faster charging is available on the iPhone 17 models, the iPhone 16 Plus, and the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max. The ‌iPhone 16‌ and 16 Pro charge at up to 22.5W, and the iPhone Air charges at up to 20W. Other models charge at 15W. Lululook's charger provides enough power to get an iPhone to 50 percent battery in 30 minutes.



There's also a pop-out Apple Watch charger and a charging platform for the AirPods, so you can charge up three devices at once. The Apple Watch charger is a fast charger, so you'll get maximum charging speeds on the Apple Watch Ultra models and standard Apple Watch models that support faster charging.



When not in use, the charger folds down into a slim square, making it ideal for travel. Lululook offers the 3-in-1 Charging Station in three colors to match Apple's iPhone 17 Pro lineup, including a bright orange. There are silicone pads on each charging area to keep devices scratch-free.

Strong magnets keep the iPhone in place while it is charging, and the hinged design lets it be positioned at appropriate angles for watching videos or gaming. It supports an iPhone in either landscape or portrait mode, and it is powered with USB-C. It comes with a 45W power adapter, a 3.2-foot USB-C cable, and a portable organizer for keeping everything together when on the go.

For those who don't need fast charging and want to spend less money, Lululook also has a Qi2 3-in-1 Charging Station that's available for $35. Qi2 charging is limited to 15W, and that's the main difference compared to the Qi2.2 charger that Lululook offers.



The chargers otherwise have a similar design, and the Qi2 Charging Station features a platform for charging the iPhone, a pop-out Apple Watch charger, and a Qi charging pad at the base for the AirPods. It comes in black or gray, and when not in use, it folds into a square.

The charger can be used upright or laid flat on a desktop if preferred. It ships with a 30W power adapter, USB-C cable, and travel case.



We have an ‌Apple Watch Ultra 3‌ and a Qi2.2 3-in-1 Charging Station for one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.



Lululook Giveaway



The contest will run from today (May 15) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on May 22. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after May 22 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.