M5 MacBook Pro Hits Record Low Price With Major $300 Discount at Amazon

Apple's newest M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models have been hitting new low prices on Amazon recently, and now the M5 model from 2025 has a new record low price. You can get the 32GB/1TB 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro for $1,799.00, down from $2,099.00.

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At $300 off, this is now the lowest price we've ever tracked on this model, and it's only available in Silver. This is the model that launched in the fall of 2025 as part of a refresh of the MacBook Pro lineup, featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

Amazon provides an estimated delivery date of May 13-14 for free delivery options, depending on your location. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.