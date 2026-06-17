 AirPods Pro 3 Drops to Record Low $169 on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day - MacRumors
Skip to Content

AirPods Pro 3 Drops to Record Low $169 on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

by

Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $169.00 in an early Prime Day sale, down from $249.00. This is a new all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, beating the previous low by $10.

airpods pro 3 blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $169.00

Shoppers should note that this price has been heavily fluctuating on Amazon today, so if you don't see it when you click, there is a chance that it will return soon.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

anker charging february

Anker's Newest Prime Chargers Hit Their Lowest-Ever Prices on Amazon

Monday May 18, 2026 7:45 am PDT by
Anker's new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has been marked down to $104.99 on Amazon, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a match of the all-time low price. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site...
Read Full Article0 comments
ray ban meta glasses

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses On Sale for Up to 25% Off This Week

Tuesday May 19, 2026 6:31 am PDT by
Ray-Ban has kicked off a major discount across numerous retailers this week, taking 15 percent off the second generation Meta smart glasses, and 25 percent off the first generation. We're tracking these deals at Amazon and Best Buy below, and they are set to last through May 26. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we...
Read Full Article44 comments
Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Feature 1

Best Buy Hosts Memorial Day Sale With Notable Apple and Tech Deals

Tuesday May 19, 2026 7:47 am PDT by
Best Buy kicked off its annual Memorial Day sale this week, with notable markdowns on Apple devices, TVs, headphones and speakers, monitors, appliances, and much more. This sale is set to last through Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to see the deals. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make ...
Read Full Article13 comments

Top Rated Comments

dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
26 minutes ago at 07:11 am
That’s a great deal. I’m curious to see if Costco tries to come close to it, since they have AppleCare included.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
aardwolf
21 minutes ago at 07:17 am
They are trying to compete with Walmart, who also just dropped the price to $169 (I bought some yesterday from them).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments