AirPods Pro 3 Drops to Record Low $169 on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $169.00 in an early Prime Day sale, down from $249.00. This is a new all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, beating the previous low by $10.

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This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

Shoppers should note that this price has been heavily fluctuating on Amazon today, so if you don't see it when you click, there is a chance that it will return soon.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.