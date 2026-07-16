 EU Orders Google to Give Rival AI Apps the Same Android Access as Gemini - MacRumors
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EU Orders Google to Give Rival AI Apps the Same Android Access as Gemini

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The European Commission today formally ordered Google to give third-party AI services the same access to Android device features that Gemini has. Europe's Digital Markets Act requires software makers like Apple and Google to grant equal interoperability to third-party apps and services, and the EC is enforcing it.

gemini for mac app google
DMA interoperability rules are why Siri AI won't be available in the European Union when iOS 27 launches. While Apple tried to work out an agreement with regulators before launching ‌Siri‌ AI in Europe, Google did the opposite. Instead of asking, Google just launched Gemini integration on Android and opted to deal with the consequences afterward. Google's strategy gives Android users in Europe full Gemini access while it works on compliance with the DMA.

The European Commission is giving Google a full year to implement changes that will meet the Digital Markets Act requirements, and that's before any legal appeals Google might make.

The European Commission is making many of the same demands of Google that it made of Apple. Google must allow AI apps to access 11 features, such as:

  • AI services must be accessible through voice commands like "Hey Google" or through access points like the home button or another activation button.
  • AI services must be able to complete actions in and across apps, including completing long-running tasks in the background.
  • Google must allow AI services to access context from apps and device sensors so AI can offer proactive services and anticipate user needs.
  • Google has to give AI apps sufficient hardware and software resources, including access to its on-device AI models to execute tasks.

Google is required to implement the majority of the European Commission's changes by August 1, 2027.

Shortly after announcing ‌Siri‌ AI, Apple said EU regulators would not accept any of its proposed solutions to introduce the feature, and refused to engage on options that "preserve privacy and security." Apple wanted to use a Trusted System Agent that would allow third-party virtual assistants to safely access the same device capabilities as ‌Siri‌ AI.

Apple said the Digital Markets Act would require it to give any AI system "nearly unlimited access to a user's device," along with the ability to act on that information autonomously.

The European Commission claims Apple was "unable to develop interoperability solutions that meet essential EU privacy and security standards" and instead asked for a blanket exemption from the interoperability requirements, which the EC did not grant.

In response to the EC's mandate, Google said the requirements "risk undermining vital privacy and security guardrails for millions of Europeans." Google hasn't given information on its next steps, but it says it plans to "continue advocating for a balanced approach that protects privacy and security while supporting market goals."

Tags: Android, European Commission, European Union, Google

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Top Rated Comments

Naraxus Avatar
Naraxus
44 minutes ago at 03:47 pm
The EU can kick rocks.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
Macalway
14 minutes ago at 04:16 pm

US will lick my hairy balls.
Moderators please,....

We don't need this imagery.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iLuddite Avatar
iLuddite
25 minutes ago at 04:06 pm

US will lick my hairy balls.
#WeDoNotConsent
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Starfia Avatar
Starfia
10 minutes ago at 04:20 pm
So excited about Siri AI.

Better move to the EU and buy a Pixel 10.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AusMness Avatar
AusMness
18 minutes ago at 04:13 pm
Gotta feel bad for EU users man, no one is safe
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gaximus Avatar
gaximus
23 minutes ago at 04:08 pm
I hope google just does the same thing as apple. Pull the feature from the EU.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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