Powerbeats Pro 2 Available for $199.95 Low Price, Plus More Early Prime Day Deals on Beats
Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers ahead of Prime Day, including a low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $199.95 in all four colors, down from $249.99. This deal on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is being matched at Best Buy, along with a few other Beats deals.
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This sale also includes discounts on products like the Beats Pill, which has hit $99.95 on Amazon, down from $149.95. This is an all-time low price on the speaker.
Additionally, Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds+ for $99.95, down from $169.95. These have up to 9 hours of playback (up to 36 hours with charging case), USB-C, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.
You'll also find a few steep discounts on over-ear headphones, like the Beats Studio Pro at $169.95, down from $349.99, and some markdowns on Beats iPhone 17 cases.
- Beats Studio Buds+ - $99.95, down from $169.95
- Beats Pill - $99.95, down from $149.95
- Beats Solo 4 - $129.95, down from $199.95
- Beats Studio Pro - $169.95, down from $349.99
- Powerbeats Pro 2 - $199.95, down from $249.99
- Beats USB-A to USB-C Woven Cable - $5.00, down from $18.99
- Beats iPhone 17 Case - $18.99, down from $45.00
- Beats iPhone 17 Pro Rugged Case - $30.50, down from $79.00
- Beats iPhone 17 Pro Max Case - $28.50, down from $45.00
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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