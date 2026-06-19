 Prime Day 2026: Best Early Apple Device and Accessory Deals Now Live - MacRumors
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Prime Day 2026: Best Early Apple Device and Accessory Deals Now Live

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Amazon is soon to be back with its annual summertime Prime Day event, lasting for four days from June 23-26, one of the longest Prime Day events yet. As it does every year, Prime Day offers shoppers a huge selection of deals across Amazon's storefront, and there are already many deals you can get on sale ahead of the event.

Spring Prime Day Feature 3Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For our coverage, we're focusing on early discounts for Apple and Apple-related products that can be purchased right now on Amazon. As of today, this includes deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, monitors, charging accessories, and more. We're also sharing deals being matched at retailers like Best Buy in some cases.

EARLY SAVINGS
Amazon Prime Day 2026

As is typical for Prime Day deals, these markdowns are very time sensitive, so sales listed below may disappear fast, and new ones may appear even faster. With this in mind, we'll keep this article updated over the next few days, and keep an eye on the MacRumors front page as we'll be posting particularly great deals in separate articles next week.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Day requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.

Apple

AirPods

airpods max 2 summer
Amazon has the AirPods Max 2 on sale for $499.00 in all colors, down from $549.00. This is an all-time low price on the headphones. This is accompanied by a great discount on the AirPods 4 for Prime Day, available for $99.00, down from $129.00.

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

$50 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $499.00

iPad

ipad prime day
Amazon is taking up to $52 off Wi-Fi and cellular models of Apple's 11th generation iPad for Prime Day. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

$50 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00

$52 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $597.00

Apple Watch Ultra 3

apple watch ultra 3 prime day
Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 3 on sale for $99 off the Black Titanium model with the Black Ocean Band this week. It's been nearly two months since we last tracked notable discounts on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and right now only two models are on sale at $99 off.

$99 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $699.99

There are discounts on a wide array of different Ultra 3 models, but they're only hitting around $50 off as of writing.

Apple Watch Series 11

apple watch series 11 prime day
In terms of watches, you'll also find all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11 on Amazon ahead of Prime Day, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of GPS aluminum models on sale at record low prices.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $299.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. On Amazon, you'll find four of the 42mm GPS models and four of the 46mm GPS models on sale at these all-time low prices.

MacBook Air

m5 macbook air prime day
You'll find $149 off a few models of the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air on Amazon this week, starting at $949.99 for the 512GB model, down from $1,099.00.

$149 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $949.99

$149 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (16GB/1TB) for $1,149.99

More Deals

samsung prime day
Highlights of early Prime Day accessory sales include a handful of monitor deals, like the 32-inch Samsung OLED M90SF Smart Monitor for $1,199.99, down from $1,599.99, which is a match of the best-ever price on this model. Below you'll also find great deals on monitors from Dell and LG.

$400 OFF
32-inch Samsung Smart Monitor M9 for $1,199.99

These new deals join ongoing highlights of early Prime Day deals, including Anker's Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, available for $109.99 on Amazon this week, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a solid second-best price on the device.

$40 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $109.99

We're also tracking big discounts from brands like Sony, Samsung, Sonos, and more in the lists below. Accessories on sale include USB-C wall chargers, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, portable batteries, headphones, and soundbars.

Monitors

UGREEN

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

Audio

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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