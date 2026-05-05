Apple Manufacturing Academy Hosts AI Showcase

Apple this week held the inaugural Spring Forum for its Manufacturing Academy in East Lansing, Michigan, gathering hundreds of U.S. manufacturers at Michigan State University to demonstrate how businesses are applying AI techniques learned through the program.



The event was the academy's largest to date. Offsite tours formed a central part of the program, with Block Imaging, a Michigan company that services and refurbishes medical imaging equipment including CT scanners and MRI machines, hosting attendees at its facility to show how it has put the academy's training to use on the factory floor. Other stops included the MSU Facility for Rare Isotope Beams and Peckham.

On-campus sessions featured speakers from McKinsey, Magna, LightGuide, and Medtronic on topics including physical AI in manufacturing and the challenges of scaling AI solutions. A poster session closed the day, featuring MSU students and small- and medium-sized business participants.

Priya Balasubramaniam, Apple's vice president of Product Operations, spoke at the forum and took part in a fireside chat with Michigan State University president Kevin M. Guskiewicz, covering AI's impact on manufacturing operations and the skills workers will need in an AI-enabled economy. Block Imaging's director of Technical Training, Katie Runyon, said the program had produced tangible results for her team:

The Apple Manufacturing Academy has had a direct impact on how we operate. The training we've received from Apple engineers and Michigan State experts has given our team practical tools and techniques we've been able to apply immediately on the floor, improving the way we work and the quality of what we deliver to healthcare providers. We keep coming back because the program continues to push us forward.

Launched last year as part of Apple's $500 billion U.S. investment commitment, the Manufacturing Academy is a free program pairing Apple engineers and MSU experts with small- and medium-sized businesses to help them implement AI and smart manufacturing techniques. It is the only such academy in North America and is open to businesses nationwide. To date, it has supported more than 150 companies through dozens of in-person training sessions, and recently added virtual programming.