Apple Launches Virtual Manufacturing Academy

Apple today announced an expansion of the Apple Manufacturing Academy with a new set of virtual training programs for small- and medium-sized businesses across the United States.



The update marks the first time the Academy's training has been accessible online. It was previously only available via in-person sessions in Detroit. Apple describes it as a free resource intended to accelerate innovation among American manufacturers as part of its broader plan to invest $600 billion in the U.S. economy over the next four years.

Apple said the new online courses cover a range of advanced manufacturing topics, including automation, predictive maintenance, quality control optimization, and the use of machine learning with vision systems. The training program also incorporates professional development content on communication and presentation skills to help participants prepare for operational and leadership roles.

The expanded program is intended to increase access for companies that have not been able to attend in-person sessions. Launched in collaboration with Michigan State University (MSU) in August, the Apple Manufacturing Academy has already provided hands-on training and consultation to more than 80 businesses from Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Utah.

Businesses enrolled in virtual programming at manufacturingacademy.msu.edu. The current learning materials form the initial phase of what Apple says will be a continuously expanding digital curriculum.