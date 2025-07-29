Apple Hosting Two-Day Manufacturing Academy in Detroit Next Month

Apple is teaming up with Michigan State University to host an Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit, Michigan, on August 19-20.



Apple engineers and Michigan State University experts will consult with small- and medium-sized businesses on how they can implement AI and other technologies to enhance manufacturing, according to Apple's announcement today.

The sessions will focus on machine learning, automation, and more.

"Apple works with suppliers in all 50 states because we know advanced manufacturing is vital to American innovation and leadership," said Apple's COO Sabih Khan. "With this new programming, we're thrilled to help even more businesses implement smart manufacturing so they can unlock amazing opportunities for their companies and our country."

Apple says this two-day initiative is part of the company's pledge to spend more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

Businesses can sign up for the courses on Michigan State University's website.