Prime Day 2026: Top Savings on Anker, Beats, TVs, and More Accessories
Earlier this week we highlighted some of the best Apple-related product discounts that you can find on Amazon during Prime Day, and now we're focusing on third-party accessory markdowns during the event. In this article you'll find all the best accessories for charging, smart homes, smartphones, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Shoppers should note that many sales during Amazon Prime Day require you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.
Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.
Anker
Anker's Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is available for $99.74 on Amazon this week, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a new all-time low price on the device.
The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe iPhone charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's MagSafe charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 MagSafe chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.
Wall Chargers
- Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger - $59.99, down from $99.99
- Anker 3-Port Prime Charger - $99.99, down from $149.99
Wireless Chargers
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible UFO Charger - $59.99, down from $89.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Foldable Charging Station - $59.00, down from $109.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube - $77.54, down from $129.99
- Anker 3-in-1 Prime Wireless Charging Station - $99.74, down from $149.99
- Anker Prime MagSafe-Compatible 3-in-1 Charging Station - $137.99, down from $229.99
Portable Chargers
- Nano Power Bank with Built-In USB-C - $19.99, down from $26.99
- Anker Nano 10,000 mAh Portable Charger - $41.99, down from $59.99
- Anker MagGo Power Bank 10,000 mAh - $60.79, down from $79.99
- Anker Prime Power Bank 20,100 mAh - $119.69, down from $179.99
- Anker Prime Power Bank 26,250 mAh - $159.99, down from $229.99
Portable Power Stations
- Anker SOLIX C300 Power Station with Lantern - $149.99, down from $249.00
- Anker SOLIX C300 - $209.30, down from $299.99
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 - $399.00, down from $799.00
- Anker SOLIX S2000 - $599.00, down from $1,199.00
- Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 - $699.99, down from $1,499.00
- Anker SOLIX F3800 - $1,599.99, down from $2,299.00
Docks
- Anker Nano 13-in-1 Laptop Docking Station - $104.49, down from $149.99
- Anker Prime 14-Port Docking Station - $161.49, down from $269.99
Monitors
- 27-inch LG Ultrafine 4K Monitor - $170.05, down from $249.99
- 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor - $179.99, down from $249.99
- 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G55C Curved Monitor - $189.99, down from $329.99
- 27-inch Dell Plus 4K Monitor - $229.99, down from $299.99
- 27-inch LG Gaming Monitor - $255.55, down from $499.99
- 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G5 Monitor - $339.95, down from $499.99
- 27-inch ASUS ProArt Display - $349.00, down from $429.00
- 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Monitor - $799.99, down from $1,299.99
- 32-inch Samsung Smart Monitor M9 - $1,199.99, down from $1,599.99
Beats
Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers for Prime Day, including a low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $179.95 in all four colors, down from $249.99. This deal on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is being matched at Best Buy, along with a few other Beats deals.
- Beats Studio Buds+ - $89.95, down from $169.95
- Beats Pill - $99.95, down from $149.95
- Beats Solo 4 - $99.95, down from $199.95
- Beats Studio Pro - $149.95, down from $349.99
- Powerbeats Pro 2 - $179.95, down from $249.99
- Beats USB-A to USB-C Woven Cable - $5.00, down from $18.99
- Beats iPhone 17 Case - $18.50, down from $45.00
- Beats iPhone 17 Pro Rugged Case - $30.50, down from $79.00
- Beats iPhone 17 Pro Max Case - $28.50, down from $45.00
Amazon Devices
Of course, some of the best discounts can be found on Amazon's own line of products. This includes Kindle e-readers, Blink security cameras, Fire tablets, and more.
- Echo Dot - $34.99, down from $49.99
- Echo Spot - $44.99, down from $79.99
- Ring Battery Doorbell - $49.99, down from $99.99
- Echo Show 5 - $59.99, down from $89.99
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus - $89.99, down from $179.99
- Kindle Paperwhite - $124.99, down from $159.99
- Blink Outdoor 4 Camera - $119.99, down from $399.99
- Kindle Scribe Colorsoft - $519.99, down from $679.99
TVs
- 50-inch Insignia LED 4K Smart Fire TV - $149.99, down from $299.99
- 50-inch Amazon Ember Fire TV - $239.95, down from $399.99
- 50-inch Hisense mini LED 4K Smart Fire TV - $399.99, down from $699.00
- 65-inch TCL mini LED QLED 4K TV - $529.99, down from $799.99
- 55-inch Toshiba mini LED Smart Fire TV - $549.99, down from $898.99
- 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED - $697.99, down from $1,097.99
- 75-inch Samsung mini LED Smart TV - $897.99, down from $1,197.99
- 55-inch Sony OLED 4K Smart Google TV - $998.00, down from $1,499.99
Jackery
Jackery's Prime Day deals include a large selection of portable power stations at big discounts.
- Explorer 300 - $188.99, down from $259.00
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- Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station - $399.99, down from $799.00
- Explorer 500 - $459.00, down from $799.00
- Explorer 2000 v2 - $749.00, down from $1,499.00
- Solar Generator 1000 v2 with Solar Panel - $599.99, down from $1,299.00
- HomePower 3600 Plus - $1,424.05, down from $2,799.00
- Explorer 2000 Plus + Expandable Battery + Solar Panel - $1,869.00, down from $2,199.00
Sonos
The highlight of Prime Day deals for Sonos products is the Sonos Ace Headphones down to just $279.00, from $399.00. This is a new all-time low price on the over-ear headphones, beating the previous low by over $20.
- Sonos Era 100 SL Speaker - $159.00, down from $189.00
- Sonos Era 100 Speaker - $179.00, down from $219.00
- Sonos Ace Headphones - $279.00, down from $399.00
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 - $369.00, down from $499.00
- Sonos Five Wireless HiFi Speaker - $449.00, down from $599.00
- Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar - $899.00, down from $1,099.00
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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