Prime Day 2026: Top Savings on Anker, Beats, TVs, and More Accessories

Earlier this week we highlighted some of the best Apple-related product discounts that you can find on Amazon during Prime Day, and now we're focusing on third-party accessory markdowns during the event. In this article you'll find all the best accessories for charging, smart homes, smartphones, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should note that many sales during Amazon Prime Day require you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.



Anker



Anker's Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is available for $99.74 on Amazon this week, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a new all-time low price on the device.

The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.



Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

Portable Power Stations

Docks

Monitors

Beats



Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers for Prime Day, including a low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $179.95 in all four colors, down from $249.99. This deal on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is being matched at Best Buy, along with a few other Beats deals.

Amazon Devices



Of course, some of the best discounts can be found on Amazon's own line of products. This includes Kindle e-readers, Blink security cameras, Fire tablets, and more.



TVs

Jackery



Jackery's Prime Day deals include a large selection of portable power stations at big discounts.



Sonos



The highlight of Prime Day deals for Sonos products is the Sonos Ace Headphones down to just $279.00, from $399.00. This is a new all-time low price on the over-ear headphones, beating the previous low by over $20.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.