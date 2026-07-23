 Geekbench 7 Launches With Redesigned Multi-Core and GPU Benchmarks - MacRumors
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Geekbench 7 Launches With Redesigned Multi-Core and GPU Benchmarks

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Primate Labs today announced the launch of Geekbench 7, the newest version of the popular benchmarking suite for CPU and GPU performance.

geekbench 7
There's a redesigned multi-core benchmark in Geekbench 7 that's meant to better represent how applications work in the real world. A workload only runs in multi-threaded mode if the task it models runs multi-threaded in real applications.

Primate Labs says users can expect a multi-core score that's a more relevant measure of how a device performs when doing actual work.

Along with updates to multi-core testing, a revamped GPU benchmark focuses on machine learning and content creation to reflect how GPUs are used today. The GPU benchmark has tests that track faces and apply real-time filter effects to video, upscale images with machine learning, and blur backgrounds in video conferencing streams. New GPU image editing and synthesis tests are available, like RAW image processing, LUT-based video color grading, path tracing, and fluid simulation.

Nvidia's CUDA is once again a supported API alongside OpenCL, Vulkan, and Metal.

The new version of Geekbench uses more challenging data sets to better reflect how people use their computers today. The File Compression and PDF Viewer workloads have more variation, and developer and image processing tests have more assets and different image formats.

Geekbench 7 adds media workloads for testing audio and video encoding, decoding, and processing. The Whisper speech recognition, AV1, and Opus tests mimic video conferencing, screen sharing, and content consumption workloads.

There's also a Game Physics workload that uses the Jolt Physics engine used by popular video games. Primate Labs added an expanded Photo Editor test with a richer set of real-world edits, and the Photo Library workload supports importing and processing image formats like JPEG XL and DNG.

Geekbench 7 is available for iOS, macOS, and other platforms. The app remains free for personal use, and the Pro version is 20 percent off the regular $99 price through August 6.

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