iPad Mini 7 Gets Rare $99 Discounts During Prime Day

Amazon today has brought back a few $99 discounts on the iPad mini 7 for Prime Day, starting at $399.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. It's been nearly three months since we last tracked prices this low on the iPad mini 7.

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Additionally, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.99 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.99, both $99 discounts and available in multiple colors. These sales are all solid second-best prices on the iPad mini 7.

Shoppers should note that many sales during Amazon Prime Day require you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year, and it comes with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Special for 2026, Amazon is also offering 50% off Prime memberships for Young Adults. Prime for Young Adults is a discounted Prime membership for anyone age 18-24 that offers all of the Prime benefits at $69.00 per year, half of the price of regular Prime.

For even more Prime Day deals, be sure to visit our main article recapping all of the best Apple deals for Prime Day. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.