The 10 Best Apple Prime Day Deals You Can Get for Under $100

As Prime Day continues, we're highlighting all of the best Apple deals you can get for under $100 on Amazon. This includes AirPods, Apple Pencil Pro, AirTag, iPhone cases, USB-C chargers, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can find every Apple deal available during Prime Day in our dedicated post. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals, and you can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.



$30 Or Under



In the cheapest category, you can get Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter for $14.99, down from $19.00, and the AirTag 1-Pack for $24.00, down from $29.00. This sale is on the new second generation AirTag model, and it's the first notable discount we've ever seen on this device.

$50 Or Under



For accessories priced between $30 and $50, there are a few sales on Amazon for Prime Day. You can get the Apple Crossbody Strap in Black for $35.99, down from $59.00, plus numerous discounts on iPhone 17 model Silicone and TechWoven Cases.

$100 Or Under



Lastly, we're tracking a few deals on Apple products that are just under $100 for Prime Day. You can get an AirTag 2 4-Pack for $89.00 ($10 off), an Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00 ($30 off), and AirPods 4 for $99.00 ($30 off).

If you're on the hunt for more Prime Day discounts, be sure to visit our big Prime Day post where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the event.