 The 10 Best Apple Prime Day Deals You Can Get for Under $100 - MacRumors
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The 10 Best Apple Prime Day Deals You Can Get for Under $100

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As Prime Day continues, we're highlighting all of the best Apple deals you can get for under $100 on Amazon. This includes AirPods, Apple Pencil Pro, AirTag, iPhone cases, USB-C chargers, and more.

Spring Prime Day Feature 2Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can find every Apple deal available during Prime Day in our dedicated post. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals, and you can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.

$30 Or Under

magsafe charger pink
In the cheapest category, you can get Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter for $14.99, down from $19.00, and the AirTag 1-Pack for $24.00, down from $29.00. This sale is on the new second generation AirTag model, and it's the first notable discount we've ever seen on this device.

$4 OFF
20W USB-C Power Adapter for $14.99

$5 OFF
AirTag 2 (1-Pack) for $24.00

$20 OFF
MagSafe Charger (2m) for $28.00

$50 Or Under

crossbody pink
For accessories priced between $30 and $50, there are a few sales on Amazon for Prime Day. You can get the Apple Crossbody Strap in Black for $35.99, down from $59.00, plus numerous discounts on iPhone 17 model Silicone and TechWoven Cases.

$23 OFF
Apple Crossbody Strap for $35.99

$9 OFF
iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case for $39.99

$20 OFF
35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter for $39.00

$15 OFF
FineWoven Wallet for $43.99

$100 Or Under

airtag 2 pink
Lastly, we're tracking a few deals on Apple products that are just under $100 for Prime Day. You can get an AirTag 2 4-Pack for $89.00 ($10 off), an Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00 ($30 off), and AirPods 4 for $99.00 ($30 off).

$10 OFF
AirTag 2 (4-Pack) for $89.00

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

If you're on the hunt for more Prime Day discounts, be sure to visit our big Prime Day post where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the event.

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Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tag: Prime Day

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