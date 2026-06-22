 Apple's Camera-Equipped AirPods Ultra: What to Expect - MacRumors
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Apple's Camera-Equipped AirPods Ultra: What to Expect

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Apple is working on AirPods that have cameras for feeding data to Siri. The new earbuds will be Apple's first AI wearable, and current rumors suggest they're going to come out in late 2027.

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Design

The AirPods will look similar to the current AirPods Pro 3, but with cameras embedded in the stem. Apple also plans to include a light that will come on when visual data from the AirPods is being sent to the cloud. The LED will let people around the wearer know the cameras are in use.

airpods pro 3 design

Size, design, and fit are expected to remain the largely same for the earbuds and the charging case, with the exception of the changes to the stem.

Rumors suggest Apple will use tiny infrared cameras, similar to the infrared camera used for Face ID.

Features

The cameras in the AirPods will be used for sending data about the wearer's surroundings to ‌Siri‌, giving ‌Siri‌ more information about where the user is and what's nearby.

‌Siri‌ will be able to answer questions about objects or whatever the wearer happens to be looking at. The camera-equipped AirPods could be useful for more exact turn-by-turn directions when walking, contextual reminders, 3D mapping, and more.

The iPhone already has Visual Intelligence, which uses AI to identify plants, animals, landmarks, art, books, and more. Camera-equipped AirPods will be able to supply data for ‌Visual Intelligence‌ without the need to use the Camera app.

Users aren't likely to be able to use the cameras to capture photos and videos.

H3 Chip

Apple is working on an upgraded H3 chip and it could make its first appearance in the next AirPods Pro. The H3 chip is expected to bring latency improvements and better audio quality.

Naming

Initial rumors about the AirPods with cameras said they wouldn't be a full new model and wouldn't be called the AirPods Pro 4, but launch timing has since changed. It's now likely the AirPods will be part of the AirPods Pro line, but naming is still unsettled.

Apple could call them the AirPods Pro 4, but AirPods Ultra is also a possibility.

Pricing

With the addition of cameras, the AirPods could be more expensive than the current $249 ‌AirPods Pro 3‌.

Compatibility

Since the AirPods will feed data to ‌Siri‌, an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence will be required to use the features. ‌Apple Intelligence‌ is available on the iPhone 15 Pro and later.

Release Date

There were rumors suggesting the camera-equipped AirPods could come out as soon as this year, but the latest information indicates the new earbuds will launch in late 2027 alongside the 20th anniversary iPhone and a second-generation foldable iPhone.

Apple reportedly needed more time for the AirPods to design visual AI models capable of identifying objects.

Apple is testing the new AirPods with iOS 28, an update that Apple is already developing.

Related Roundups: AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Caution), AirPods Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: AirPods

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Top Rated Comments

ThomasJL Avatar
ThomasJL
19 minutes ago at 02:12 pm
Are Silicon Valley people, especially CEOs like Larry Page, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, and now Tim Cook, unaware of just how creepy it is to have cameras in things like glasses and earbuds?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
everlast3434 Avatar
everlast3434
21 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
No matter how hard I think, I can't think of something I need less than cameras in my AirPods. I'd settle for them just staying connected to my phone while I'm on a call, instead of connecting to the AppleTV in my basement midway through...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
ericinboston
16 minutes ago at 02:14 pm
[LIST=1]
* "The cameras in the AirPods will be used for sending data about the wearer's surroundings to Siri, giving Siri more information about where the user is and what's nearby." Great, so kill the battery even faster. Not sure how Siri would even help anyway...um...I have my headphones in my ears TO HEAR MUSIC...not "that may be a pine tree".
* "Siri will be able to answer questions about objects or whatever the wearer happens to be looking at. The camera-equipped AirPods could be useful for more exact turn-by-turn directions when walking, contextual reminders, 3D mapping, and more." Again, I'm using headphones to listen to music...not a narration over my music about the upcoming Chipotle that is open.


I really can't see these headphones being embraced by anyone other than folks who do NOT want to hear music and would rather hear some kind of video/map/reality augmentation like the tech industry promised 10 years ago.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
citysnaps
9 minutes ago at 02:21 pm
I can think of all sorts of applications for cameras in AirPods. It just takes a wee bit of imagination. And no, that does not include making surreptitious photos of people.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
DerHexer
14 minutes ago at 02:17 pm
I still call this rumor bs…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
teaneedz Avatar
teaneedz
17 minutes ago at 02:13 pm
say hello to the earholes
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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