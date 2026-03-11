Apple Vision Pro is Getting the 'World's Most Advanced Flight Simulator'

X-Plane, which is advertised as being the "world's most advanced flight simulator," is coming to Apple's Vision Pro in the next month or so.



The upcoming visionOS 26.4 update adds support for NVIDIA's CloudXR 6.0 platform, and this will enable Vision Pro users to wirelessly stream immersive PC games from NVIDIA RTX-powered servers via Wi-Fi, including the flight simulator X-Plane 12. According to Justin Ryan, the simulator will stream at up to 4K at 120 FPS.

Vision Pro users will be able to connect their own flight simulation hardware for an immersive flying experience. If you have a physical yoke or throttle, Apple's augmented reality framework ARKit uses image detection to recognize them and place them inside your virtual cockpit, as shown in Ryan's demo below (via 9to5Mac).

Here’s a first look at X-Plane 12 on Apple Vision Pro! With visionOS 26.4 and NVIDIA CloudXR 6.0, the simulator streams wirelessly at up to 4K/120fps to your headset. And if you have a physical yoke or throttle, ARKit uses image detection to recognize them and place them inside… pic.twitter.com/FTYzJH9ALP — Justin Ryan ᯅ (@justinryanio) March 11, 2026

X-Plane 12 is available on Windows, Mac, and Linux for $59.99, or as a DVD for $99.99. A companion app for visionOS will be available in the Vision Pro's App Store "later this spring," according to the announcement. visionOS 26.4 is currently in beta testing, and the update is expected to be released in late March or early April.