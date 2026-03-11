Skip to Content

Apple Vision Pro is Getting the 'World's Most Advanced Flight Simulator'

by

X-Plane, which is advertised as being the "world's most advanced flight simulator," is coming to Apple's Vision Pro in the next month or so.

X Plane Apple Vision Pro
The upcoming visionOS 26.4 update adds support for NVIDIA's CloudXR 6.0 platform, and this will enable Vision Pro users to wirelessly stream immersive PC games from NVIDIA RTX-powered servers via Wi-Fi, including the flight simulator X-Plane 12. According to Justin Ryan, the simulator will stream at up to 4K at 120 FPS.

Vision Pro users will be able to connect their own flight simulation hardware for an immersive flying experience. If you have a physical yoke or throttle, Apple's augmented reality framework ARKit uses image detection to recognize them and place them inside your virtual cockpit, as shown in Ryan's demo below (via 9to5Mac).


X-Plane 12 is available on Windows, Mac, and Linux for $59.99, or as a DVD for $99.99. A companion app for visionOS will be available in the Vision Pro's App Store "later this spring," according to the announcement. visionOS 26.4 is currently in beta testing, and the update is expected to be released in late March or early April.

Top Rated Comments

zilchfox Avatar
zilchfox
2 hours ago at 10:36 am
That is super cool, honestly...
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
2 hours ago at 10:39 am
As a veteran of all flight sims, and a pilot .. Xplane is really out of date on "how the real world looks".

The ortho scenery and "plausible" approach to scenery flat out sucks in 2026.

Sorry, it just does.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
P
Paradoxally
1 hour ago at 10:55 am
Put this in MSFS 2024 and then I'll be interested.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
adamjackson
2 hours ago at 10:43 am
We need more applications like this but it's a great step in the right direction to create a groundswell of demand for whenever Apple releases a more affordable headset. A $1599 Apple Vision with apps like this will sell really well.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
hieranonymous
1 hour ago at 10:54 am
The headline made me think Microsoft Flight Sim was coming to Vision Pro. 😂 (It’s already available for PS5, so pigs are actively flying).

This sim, I’ve never even heard of … but more games for Vision Pro is a good thing in general.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
StuBeck
1 hour ago at 10:56 am

They are both just fine on the "feel of flying".

I have news for everyone.
NONE of them are even remotely what it's like to fly a plane in terms of the feel of it.
No real simulator is, on the car side they haven't been able to recreate butt feel or the feel through pedals for example.

I was thinking this was coming directly to the AVP which would be neat, but being a supported monitor is a bit different than the title suggested.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments