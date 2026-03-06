Skip to Content

MacBook Neo: Here's Which Models Are Selling Out

by

If you want a MacBook Neo delivered on launch day next week, you might want to act fast, as the laptop is beginning to sell out for March 11 delivery.

MacBook Neo Feature Pastel 1
MacBook Neo pre-orders began March 4, and the initial delivery date was March 11. But now, Apple's online store in the U.S. shows that some MacBook Neo orders placed today are estimated to be delivered between March 16 and March 30.

Here are the estimated delivery dates for each configuration as of 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time:

  • 256GB/Blush: March 16 — March 23
  • 256GB/Citrus: March 11
  • 256GB/Indigo: March 11
  • 256GB/Silver: March 11
  • 512GB/Blush: March 23 — March 30
  • 512GB/Citrus: March 23 — March 30
  • 512GB/Indigo: March 16 — March 23
  • 512GB/Silver: March 11

Apple Store availability for in-store pickup varies.

Without knowing how much supply there is for each configuration, it is hard to draw any conclusions from the delivery dates listed above. If we assume that supply is equal across all configurations, then Blush and 512GB configurations appear to be the most popular options in the U.S. so far during the pre-order window.

With a starting price of $599 in the U.S., or just $499 for college students, the MacBook Neo is likely to be a hit with both students and average customers who need a Mac for everyday tasks such as web browsing and document editing.

Apple does not release Mac sales figures on a model-by-model basis, but the company's next quarterly earnings report might provide some broader insight.

Top Rated Comments

J
joeblow7777
19 hours ago at 06:40 am

Hmm looks like girls love blush and are buying it… Uh also why people buy 512gb? Aren’t they students?
You know, people who aren't students can buy this laptop too...
Also, students also store media and other files.
Also, they might want TouchID.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
danr_97070
19 hours ago at 06:45 am
Wait what? I thought all of the posters here diss'd the machine and it'd be a failure and... they're selling fast?
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slo Pesci Avatar
Slo Pesci
18 hours ago at 06:53 am
no backlit keyboard in 2026 is shameful.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
StuBeck
18 hours ago at 06:56 am

Wait what? I thought all of the posters here diss'd the machine and it'd be a failure and... they're selling fast?
No one said this.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
O
orangeadrenaline
18 hours ago at 07:29 am

I actually had the $699 version of the Neo in my cart at Apple’s online store when my head cleared. Instead I ordered a refurbed M4 MBA 16/256 for only $50 more. Should I have ordered the same MBA back when I could get a brand-new example for the same price? Sure. But I was holding out hope that the Neo would be thinner and/or lighter. It turns out that it’s not. And who’s to say my “refurbished” MBA isn’t actually new with Apple dumping supply now that the M5 MBA is out?
Smart move right here. Double the RAM, superior screen/battery life/camera/speakers/microphone/keyboard/trackpad…
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
19 hours ago at 06:40 am

Hmm looks like girls love blush and are buying it… Uh also why people buy 512gb? Aren’t they students?
512 gets you Touch ID.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
