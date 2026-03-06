MacBook Neo: Here's Which Models Are Selling Out

If you want a MacBook Neo delivered on launch day next week, you might want to act fast, as the laptop is beginning to sell out for March 11 delivery.



MacBook Neo pre-orders began March 4, and the initial delivery date was March 11. But now, Apple's online store in the U.S. shows that some MacBook Neo orders placed today are estimated to be delivered between March 16 and March 30.

Here are the estimated delivery dates for each configuration as of 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time:

256GB/Blush: March 16 — March 23

March 16 — March 23 256GB/Citrus: March 11

March 11 256GB/Indigo: March 11

March 11 256GB/Silver: March 11

March 11 512GB/Blush: March 23 — March 30

March 23 — March 30 512GB/Citrus: March 23 — March 30

March 23 — March 30 512GB/Indigo: March 16 — March 23

March 16 — March 23 512GB/Silver: March 11

Apple Store availability for in-store pickup varies.

Without knowing how much supply there is for each configuration, it is hard to draw any conclusions from the delivery dates listed above. If we assume that supply is equal across all configurations, then Blush and 512GB configurations appear to be the most popular options in the U.S. so far during the pre-order window.

With a starting price of $599 in the U.S., or just $499 for college students, the MacBook Neo is likely to be a hit with both students and average customers who need a Mac for everyday tasks such as web browsing and document editing.

Apple does not release Mac sales figures on a model-by-model basis, but the company's next quarterly earnings report might provide some broader insight.