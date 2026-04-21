Apple Releases New iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5 and macOS Tahoe 26.5 Public Betas

Apple today provided public beta testers with new releases of upcoming iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5, macOS Tahoe 26.5, watchOS 26.5, and tvOS 26.5 updates for testing purposes. The public betas come a day after Apple provided the betas to developers. These are the third iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 betas, but the second ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5 public beta.



After signing up for beta testing on Apple's beta site, public beta testers can download the updates using the Software Update section of the Settings app on each device.

iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5, and ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5 include a new Suggested Places feature for recommending nearby locations to visit, and Apple is also gearing up to start showing ads in Maps.

Apple is testing end-to-end encryption for RCS messages between iPhone and Android users again, and there are proximity pairing, notification forwarding, and Live Activities for third-party wearables in the EU.