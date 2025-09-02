Beats x JENNIE: Limited-Edition Solo 4 Headphones Launch This Week

Apple today announced it has teamed up with South Korean singer Jennie Kim on new limited-edition Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones.



The special "JENNIE" edition Solo 4 headphones feature a Ruby Red finish, two attachable red bows, and a color-matched carrying case. In addition, one of the ear cushions has symbols inspired by JENNIE printed on it.

The headphones will be available this Friday, September 5, according to Beats. You can sign up to be notified when availability begins.

Beats frequently releases limited-edition products in collaboration with musicians, artists, athletes, and other high-profile individuals. Typically, pricing and tech specs are the same as the regular versions of the products.

Beats Solo 4 were introduced in April 2024. In the U.S., they are regularly priced at $199.99.