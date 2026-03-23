Foldable iPhone Uses Layered Glass to Reduce Display Crease

Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone will use a dual-layer ultra-thin glass structure to reduce display crease visibility, a new supply chain rumor suggests.



According to Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple's first book-style foldable will feature two layers of ultra-thin glass (UTG) or ultra-thin flexible glass (UFG), with the display sandwiched between them, isolating it from direct contact with the hinge. The arrangement is designed to spread mechanical stress across multiple layers rather than concentrating it on a single sheet, which could improve durability and reduce visible creasing over time.

The approach would be a departure from most current foldables, which typically use a single UTG layer that must simultaneously handle bending forces and protect the display underneath. Decoupling the display from the hinge mechanism could also help Apple meet its reported goal of making the crease almost imperceptible – though more recent reports have pushed back on past "crease-free" claims.

As we reported in December, Apple has been testing next-generation UFG with variable thickness, with a thinner layer at the fold for flexibility, and a thicker layer elsewhere for rigidity. The latest rumor suggests Apple has developed a composite glass stack rather than relying on a single panel alone.

The foldable iPhone is expected to launch later in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, although recently one analyst claimed the device could be released closer to December.

The device is expected to feature an approximately 5.3- to 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen. It will reportedly use liquid metal hinges to achieve a virtually crease-free display and is expected to be priced between $2,000 and $2,500, making it Apple's most expensive iPhone ever.