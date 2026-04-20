Paul McCartney Gives Inside Look at Apple Park 50th Anniversary Performance

To celebrate Apple’s 50th anniversary earlier this month, Paul McCartney held a special performance for Apple employees at the company’s Apple Park campus.

McCartney recently shared a behind-the-scenes tour video of his visit to ‌Apple Park‌, providing an inside look at the campus and a special meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook

Cook said that Apple could not think of anyone better to celebrate its 50th anniversary with.



It’s an incredibly special day for us, our 50th anniversary, and we could not be happier to have Paul here to share it with. We love the Beatles. We love the band itself. We love Paul. I can’t think of anyone better to celebrate the moment with.

The video is just about three minutes long, and it includes snippets of McCartney’s private performance.